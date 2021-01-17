India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Rahane, Pujara begin third day

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara resumed batting for India in their first innings on Day 3 in the Brisbane Test.
Nathan Lyon was in the thick of the action in his 100th Test, dismissing dangerous India opener Rohit Sharma in his third over on Saturday after playing a late cameo with the bat for Australia. India was 62/2 at tea on day two of the series-deciding match at the Gabba in reply to Australia’s 369. Heavy rain during the break soaked the outfield and, after two pitch inspections, umpires called off play without a ball being bowled in the evening session.
4th Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 14 Jan, 2021
And the action begins on the third day. Rahane and Pujara walk out. India have never lost a Test when this duo has put on more than 50 runs together. Cummins bowls the first over of the day for the Aussies. Lots of clouds in the sky. Will that determine how the ball will behave as well? The day begins with a few firm front foot blocks from Rahane. First runs come through a cover drive from the skipper.
IND trail by 305
Welcome to Day 3, when Rahane and Pujara will resume India's first innings, the visitors still trailing by 307. We'll start half an hour early today to make up for the rain stoppage from Day 2. There is, troublingly, some rain forecast on all the remaining days of the match though.