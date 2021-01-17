scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Rahane, Pujara begin third day

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Rain has been predicted for day three at the Gabba.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 17, 2021 5:03:46 am
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3: Who will stand tall on day three?

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara resumed batting for India in their first innings on Day 3 in the Brisbane Test.

Nathan Lyon was in the thick of the action in his 100th Test, dismissing dangerous India opener Rohit Sharma in his third over on Saturday after playing a late cameo with the bat for Australia. India was 62/2 at tea on day two of the series-deciding match at the Gabba in reply to Australia’s 369. Heavy rain during the break soaked the outfield and, after two pitch inspections, umpires called off play without a ball being bowled in the evening session.

Australia v India Test Series 2020/2021

4th Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 14 Jan, 2021

IND 64 / 2 (27.3)

vs

AUS 369 / 10 (115.2)

BatsmenRB
Cheteshwar Pujara8 52
Ajinkya Rahane4 25
BowlersORWKT
Mitchell Starc3.3 8 0
Josh Hazlewood8.0 11 0

Live: IND trail by 305 runs

Live Blog

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score:

05:02 (IST)17 Jan 2021
Play begins

And the action begins on the third day. Rahane and Pujara walk out. India have never lost a Test when this duo has put on more than 50 runs together. Cummins bowls the first over of the day for the Aussies. Lots of clouds in the sky. Will that determine how the ball will behave as well? The day begins with a few firm front foot blocks from Rahane. First runs come through a cover drive from the skipper.

IND trail by 305

04:41 (IST)17 Jan 2021
Day 3

Welcome to Day 3, when Rahane and Pujara will resume India's first innings, the visitors still trailing by 307. We'll start half an hour early today to make up for the rain stoppage from Day 2. There is, troublingly, some rain forecast on all the remaining days of the match though.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

