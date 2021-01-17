India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Rahane, Pujara begin third day

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3: Who will stand tall on day three?

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara resumed batting for India in their first innings on Day 3 in the Brisbane Test.

Nathan Lyon was in the thick of the action in his 100th Test, dismissing dangerous India opener Rohit Sharma in his third over on Saturday after playing a late cameo with the bat for Australia. India was 62/2 at tea on day two of the series-deciding match at the Gabba in reply to Australia’s 369. Heavy rain during the break soaked the outfield and, after two pitch inspections, umpires called off play without a ball being bowled in the evening session.