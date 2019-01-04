India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara’s 193, Rishabh Pant’s 159 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 81 leave Australia reeling

Cheteshwar Pujara’s good work was followed up by a post-Tea burst by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as India practically batted Australia out of the series on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After Pujara was dismissed on 193, Jadeja and Pant added 204 runs for the seventh wicket. In the process, Pant scored his second ton and became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Australia.

Advertising

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari started on an overnight total of 303/4. Pujara was on 130 while Vihari was on 39. The pair kept the Australians busy for the first 30 minutes of the day and their partnership crossed the 100-run mark before Vihari was dismissed by a rather controversial review.

The ball had looped off his bicep and caught at short leg off Lyon. The umpire was pretty quick to lift the finger but Vihari asked for a review immediately after that. There was a small spike on hotspot and snicko and so the third umpire decided to stay with his on-field counterpart’s decision but the commentators were of the opinion that the decisions should have been reversed.

Rishabh Pant came in and simply continued where Vihari had left off. The pair kept the scoreboard ticking as Pujara kept inching closer to his fourth Test double ton. But, it was not to be for the 30-year-old as Lyon picked yet another. Pujara was dropped by Khawaja on 192 but he wasn’t so lucky this time as he hit the ball straight back into the bowler’s hands. He walked off to a standing ovation but Australia were yet to be freed from their misery.

Advertising

The pair ensured that Pujara’s was the last wicket to fall before Tea and then went about making an absolute mess of the Australian bowlers’ match figures. India started the third session on 491 and by the time they declared, that total had inflated to 622. In the process, Pant reached his second Test ton which was part of a far more patient innings than what he has come to be known for. He also crossed Virat Kohli’s series tally. His final tally of 159 was just 10 short of what AB de Villiers managed in November 2012 and that would have made it the highest score by a visiting wicketkeeper in Australia.

Jadeja also played like a man intent on staying put but once he reached close to his 40’s he decided to go temporarily berzerk. Pat Cummins bore the brunt of it and conceded four boundaries, including three on the trot. Jadeja treated the SCG to his trademark sword dance celebration at the end of that rampage.

To be updated…