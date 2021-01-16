India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score: Shardul Thakur breaks through, Tim Paine falls

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score Online Updates: A good spell from T Natarajan on debut headlined a commendable effort from an inexperienced Indian bowling attack, which reduced Australia to 274 /5 despite a stylish hundred from Marnus Labuschagne on the opening day of the final Test on Friday.
The Indian attack, with a collective experience of 3 Tests and 10 balls and 11 wickets in its kitty, was pitted against a batting line-up with 59 hundreds.
After 87 overs, the two Tamil Nadu rookies Natarajan (20-2-63-2) and Washington Sundar (2-4-63-1) could hold their heads high for a lion-hearted effort on a good batting pitch in the absence of the injured R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.
If tall off-spinner Washington set up a nice little trap to get rid of Steve Smith (36 off 77 balls), Natarajan forced centurion Labuschagne (108 off 204 balls) and Matthew Wade (47 off 85 balls) to miscue their pull-shots after a 113-run stand which threatened to put India in a spot.
At stumps, Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) had added 61 runs for the sixth wicket and the visitors would need a few quick wickets to keep the first innings total within a manageable range.
4th Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 15 Jan, 2021
India managed to get the first wicket on Day 2's first session when Shardul Thakur made Tim Paine hand an easy catch to Rahul Sharma at slip. Tim Paine, who just completed his fifty, departed and India got a ray of hope from here. 98 runs between Paine and Green have taken Australia to 311/6. Pat Cummins is the new man in.
"Mohd Siraj and T Natarajan have been continuing the bowling attack from both ends but the Indians are lacking the deliveries hitting the stumps", says Adam Gilchrist from the commentary box. Indians still need to take wickets to remain in the game. Both the batsmen are looking comfortable.
Paine and Green have accumulated 79 runs so far and this partnership will largely be determined how long the Aussie innings would travel. Day 2 at Gabba is the best batting day. If India can get rid of this partnership and take care of the tail within the first session, then 2 sessions of batting on this Gabba surface will have to be capitalized upon.
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on Day 2 play of the ongoing Gabba Test where both the teams will try to pull the game in their favour. Australian overnight pair of Tim Paine and Cameron Green will try to extend the first innings lead to over 400. While the Indian bowling side would not like to let Aussies go past 350. With the ball just 6 overs old, lets see how the Gabba surface help.