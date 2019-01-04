India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks records, despite missing out on double ton

Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday missed out on his fourth double ton by just 7 runs after he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 193 on the 2nd day of the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney. The 30-year old chipped a straighter delivery from Nathan Lyon straight back to him to seal off his dismissal.

Advertising

Pujara started the day on a personal overnight score of 130. He had Vihari on the other end and their partnership soon crossed the 100-run mark. Pujara brought that up with a four and that also took him beyond the 150-run mark, the fifth Indian batsman to do so at the SCG. The partnership was halted at 101 when Nathan Lyon controversially dismissed at 42. Rishabh Pant came in and played an innings almost identical to that of Vihari. His partnership with Pujara also crossed the 50-run mark.

Here are some of the records that Pujara has broken with his innings:

* Cheteshwar Pujara has now faced the most deliveries (1245) by a visiting batsman during a series in Australia, having played four or fewer Tests.

Advertising

* Cheteshwar Pujara has batted 1868 minutes in this Test series so far; the third most by an Indian in a Test series. Only Sunil Gavaskar (1978 mins vs WI in 1971 and 1976 mins vs ENG in 1981/82) has batted longer in a Test series for India than Pujara.

* Most balls faced in an away Test series (max. 4 Tests):

1336 Dravid in Eng, 2002

1285 Cook in Ind, 2012-13

1245* PUJARA in Aus, 2018-19

1237 Sutcliffe in Aus, 1928-29

* Highest scores by Asian batsmen in Australia:

241*S Tendulkar, SCG, 2004

233 R Dravid, Adelaide, 2003

206 R Shastri, SCG, 1992

205*Azhar Ali, MCG, 2016

195 V Sehwag, MCG, 2003

193 C PUJARA, SCG, 2019

* Cheteshwar Pujara is the 8th India batsmen to get dismissed in 190s in Tests.

Kunderan (192)

Azharuddin (199, 192)

Dravid (190, 191)

Tendulkar (193, 194*)

Sehwag (195)

KL Rahul (199)

Dhawan (190)

PUJARA (193)

* Cheteshwar Pujara is only the fourth batsmen in the world to bat over 500 minutes in a Test innings against Australia twice.

Sunil Gavaskar (551, 513)

Sachin Tendulkar (613, 547)

Alastair Cook (634, 625)

Cheteshwar Pujara (672, 502*)

* Cheteshwar Pujara has batted for over 300 balls in a Test innings since 2017:

Advertising

Cheteshwar Pujara – 525 balls v Australia, Ranchi

Cheteshwar Pujara – 373 balls v Australia, SCG

Cheteshwar Pujara – 362 balls v Sri Lanka, Nagpur

Cheteshwar Pujara – 319 balls v Australia, MCG