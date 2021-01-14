India vs Australia 4th Test, Brisbane Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport?

India vs Australia 4th Test, Brisbane Weather Forecast: Australia hasn’t lost a cricket test match at the Gabba since 1988. India has never won a Test match at the Brisbane venue. Some say it’s a fortress for Australian cricket. Others have dubbed it the Gabbatoir, a colloquial reference to the home team carving up. With the Border-Gavaskar series tied 1-1, all hinges on the last match starting Friday. An injury-plagued India squad is determined to make some history.

Both teams have struggled with injuries and spending months either in quarantine or under travel and accommodation restrictions. India’s squad has been battered, bruised and, in the third Test in Sydney, verbally abused. The third Test was temporarily halted last Sunday and six men were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground after India paceman Mohammed Siraj complained to umpires about comments from the crowd.

Jasprit Bumrah would be unavailable for the fourth test after sustaining an abdominal injury. India’s bowling attack is already missing experienced campaigners Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out after needing surgery on his thumb following the third Test.

Ashwin had back soreness and Vihari had a hamstring strain throughout their unbeaten partnership on Monday and have been recovering.

Australia have had to deal with their own injury concerns, with Marcus Harris replacing Will Pucovski (shoulder) at the top of the batting order.

Weather forecast:

Brisbane is expected to witness intermittent rainfall on the first three days of the series-deciding Test match i.e on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to AccuWeather. There is a 50 percent chance of rain coming in on the last two days of the 4th Test.

India was comprehensively beaten in the first test in Adelaide last month before skipper Virat Kohli retuned to India to be with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, for the birth of the couple’s first child. Kohli announced late Monday that their baby girl had been born. India won the second test in Melbourne by eight wickets under stand-in captain Rahane and got the psychological better of the draw in Sydney.