India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity slams umpires for calling off play due to ‘bad light’ in Sydney

Just after a few overs were bowled in the day, the umpires called off the play citing bad light on the 4th day of the 4th Test between India and Australia in Sydney.

The play was called off due to bad light. (Source: AP)

Former cricketers Akash Chopra, Michael Clarke among others slammed the umpires for calling off the play on Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia citing “bad light”. According to members of the cricket fraternity, there was plenty of light at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the play to be carried on.

On a day delayed by rainfall, only 25.2 overs were bowled. India had bowled out Australia for 300 and enforced the follow-on. Australia openers Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja came out to bat, but could only face six overs in the second innings, before the umpires signalled for an early Tea due to bad light.

At the break, former Australian captain Michael Clarke criticised the umpires inside the studio, pointing out to the fact that there are day-night Tests and ODIs and T20Is, and how could it not be safe to play at the moment. The umpires came out for a brief moment to take a stock of the situation but after a few minutes of discussion decided to go back without starting the play. As per reports, the audience at the ground were seen throwing shades from their cell phones, prompting the authorities to start the play, later on. But the play never started and the day was called off with Australia 6/0.

Australia are currently trailing India by 316 runs. India will need 10 wickets to win the final Test and register the series win by 3-1.

