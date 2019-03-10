India vs Australia 4th ODI stats: Highest successful run chase by any team against India

Australia pulled off an extraordinary run chase against India in Mohali on Sunday to level the five-match series 2-2. India batted first and set a target of 359 for Australia to chase. India got off to a good start in their defence with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah taking the wickets of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh early on. Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja then put up a 192-run stand that set the stage for Australia’s comeback. India then fought back by taking two quick wickets, including that of Handscomb who had made his maiden ODI ton by then but Ashton Turner smashed Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah all around the park to take the visitors over the line.

717 runs were scored on the day and that always means a few records have fallen. Here are the standout stats from the match

– This is Australia’s highest successful run chase and also the highest by any team against India

– It is the fifth highest successful run chase overall in ODI cricket.

– It is the second highest successful run chase in India, surpassing the 351 that India chased down against Australia in Nagpur in 2013. The highest also belongs to India – 362 against Australia in Jaipur.

– Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 80 runs in the match, which is the third highest by a spinner in an ODI in India.

– This is the first time India have lost two successive ODI’s at home in the same series since December 2012/January 2013 when they lost to Pakistan

– Virat Kohli was dismissed for 7, the first time he has been dismissed in single-digit figures in 31 ODI innings, dating back September 2017.

– Dhawan and Rohit have now scored 4526 runs between them which makes them the fifth most prolific partnership in ODIs, behind Gordon Greenidge- Desmond Haynes (5150 runs), Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (5150) and Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (6609)

– Rohit Sharma reached 3000 ODI runs during his innings. He has taken 57 innings to get there, which helps him overtake Virat Kohli to become the joint fastest to that mark along with South Africa’s Hashim Amla.

– Shikhar Dhawan’s 143 is the fifth highest total for India against Australia. It is also his highest at home in ODI’s.

– Dhawan and Rohit’s 193-run stand is the highest opening for India against Australia in ODI’s

– Jasprit Bumrah hit a six off the last ball of the Indian innings. It was also the first ball he faced. He joins Venkatesh Prasad in being the only Indian number 11 to hit a six off the only ball they faced. Prasad did so against Australia in Nairobi