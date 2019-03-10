India vs Australia 4th ODI, Playing XI: India make four changes in Mohali

India have made four changes to their playing XI for fourth ODI against Australia in Mohali. India skipper Virat Kohli announced the changes at the toss at IS Bindra Stadium. He divulged that Rishabh Pant would be donning the gloves with MS Dhoni rested, KL Rahul returned in place of Ambati Rayudu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins the bowling unit in place of Mohammad Shami and in the spin bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia have made two changes to their lineup with Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon going out to be replaced by Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff.

It appears that Behrendorff has come in for Lyon because of the placid nature of the pitch and the little bit of grass cover. Turner, meanwhile, finds a place because of Stoinis’ thumb injury.

At the toss, Aaron Finch had called heads and the coin had come tails which allowed Kohli to opt to bat on a surface which is expected to yield plenty of runs.

He said at the toss, “Looks like a belter of a pitch. Can’t really predict when the dew is going to come, if at all it is going to come at all. Four changes. Rishabh is in for MS. KL is back in place of Rayudu. Bhuvi takes Shami’s place and Chahal replaces Jadeja.”

His contemporary also wished to bat had the coin flipped in their favour. “I would have batted first as well. It will stay together for the whole game. We have been expecting dew throughout the whole series but it hasn’t come. We want to win the series,” he said.

After the 32 run loss in the third ODI in Ranchi, the decision to rest MS Dhoni and Mohammad Shami was announced by the India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. He had said, “There will certainly be some changes (in the XI) because Mahi (Dhoni) is not going to play the final two matches. He is taking rest. Also, Shami got hurt today in his leg, so we will need to check whether he can be fit for the day after (fourth ODI). If he does not get fit, then Bhuvneshwar Kumar could come in.”

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa