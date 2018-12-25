Batsmen have to stand up, bowlers can’t do anything with totals we’ve been putting up, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had a message for his compatriots on the eve of third Test against Australia with the skipper calling out the batsmen to step up and make themselves count. In an effort in the opening two Tests where the Indian bowlers have stood out and the batsmen have been unable to go past 307 runs, Kohli says the batsmen have to match the bowlers if India are to succeed with the series locked at 1-1. The third Test of the series gets underway on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bar Virat Kohli’s 123 in the second Test at Perth and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 123 and 71 in the first Test at Adelaide, none of the other batsmen have made a difference. The bowlers on the other hand have been able to dismiss Australia in each of the four innings.

“It is very important for batsmen to stand up, because as everyone can see, our bowling has been performing really well. Otherwise, the bowlers won’t be able to do anything with the totals that we have been compiling,” skipper Kohli said on the eve of the third Test.

“If we are batting second, we will try to take the lead or get as close to the opposition total as possible. If you equal a big score, then it becomes a second-innings’ match and if you take a good first-innings lead, then you can capitalise on that. ”

“The batsmen must step up collectively. I won’t say individually whether someone needs to do that or not, but as a batting unit, we have to definitely put up a better performance,” Kohli sent out a loud and clear message for his batting unit.

Kohli clarified that what happened at Adelaide and Perth was in the past. It included his coming together with Tim Paine at Perth which needed umpire’s intervention. “As a team, I don’t think whether you are 2-0 up or 2-0 down or 1-1, what’s happened in the past has no significance at all to what’s going to happen in the next two Tests or what’s going to happen in the next Test which is quite immediate.”

“The key is to stay in the moment, stay in the present, understand and remember why you won the first Test, which was because of us being in the present moment,” the skipper reiterated what he has often stressed.

“That’s in the past. As I said, it’s Test cricket at the highest level when two tough teams are going against each other. There will be things that happen on the field. I think it’s important to leave it there and focus on the next Test match. We are definitely not looking to find something to talk about,” said Kohli when queried whether things would escalate between the two captains at the MCG.

“You just want to play good, competitive cricket and when both teams are passionate and desperate to win, obviously, those things happen on the field. As I said, as long as the line is not crossed, you have no issues. I said that before the last Test as well. I am sure Tim and myself both understand what happened and we definitely don’t want to do something unnecessary. We want to lead our teams well and play good cricket the public wants to see.”

Last year when Australia hosted England at the MCG, only 24 wickets fell on a pitch later branded poor by the International Cricket Council. Kohli hoped that this time a result would be possible and a lively pitch would make things interesting for fans.

“Last time the pitch played a big part in not being able to have a result either way for both sides. But seeing the pitch now, it has much more grass than it had last time. I hope that it is a lively pitch,” he said.

“I hope it does as much as it did in the first two games because as a side we are always in for a result that way. The surface, what I saw yesterday, looked pretty dry underneath. There is a good coverage of grass which should keep the surface intact but again we will have to figure out on the field how the pitch actually plays and figure our plans accordingly.

“I think it should have enough for the bowlers to be interested on all days of the Test match. Hopefully it’s a much more lively wicket than the last time we played here.”

Nathan Lyon earned the Man of the Match award at Perth with eight wickets and has 16 wickets across the two Tests now. Kohli had kind words to say for India’s chief tormentor. “Lyon is a very good bowler. He consistently bowls in good areas. So we have to have our plans against such a bowler so that we can also explore scoring options because if he is allowed to bowl at one spot for a long time, he becomes even more dangerous.

“These things you need to figure out constantly – who is bowling well in a particular series and what your plans should be against him. He has definitely bowled very well from the opposition.”

What makes Lyon special is the fact that he plays most of his Test matches in Australia. “For a spinner to bowl so well in Australia is a huge thing. We are taking it as a challenge, and we definitely want to improve our play against him. We have put in the effort in practice, it now matters who we execute those on the field.

“As I said, if there is a challenge coming your way, you try and counter it. That’s our effort – if we have been dismissed in a particular way, not repeat that mode of dismissal. As cricketers, that is all you can do,” he added.

Kohli expressed his excitement at playing a Boxing Day Test in Australia and this will be his second. “It’s amazing (as an occasion). Obviously, day one is the most anticipated day and we are expecting a lot of people to come in, maybe 80,000-plus. So I have experienced that twice before.

“It’s definitely a magical day to step on the field, the national anthems for both teams, and you can sense the energy in the stadium. For me, that is my most favourite personal moment of the Boxing Day, when the anthems are sung, you are standing on the field and there are so many people around you. Definitely, it is one of the most iconic Test matches and we are very happy to be a part of that,” he added.