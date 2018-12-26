India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Unboxing day

There is a capricious beauty to the MCG – especially on Boxing Day, when the roar and gaze of a hundred-thousand audience makes for an unmatched spectacle. But it’s unlikely that Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari will be able to appreciate it, as they would be justified in considering themselves akin to lambs thrown to the wolves.

On Wednesday, at this brutal theatre of dreams, when India begin revive their dreams of an elusive overseas series victory, they will do so with the most unlikely of opening partnerships. The move of forsaking their first-choice and most experienced pair of openers (after Prithvi Shaw got injured), Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and instead forging an experimental, short-sighted alliance between a debutant and a middle-order batsman entering only his third Test can best be termed drastic. There couldn’t be a bigger sign of India’s desperation and trepidation.

But knowing the team management’s trigger-happiness, it doesn’t shock you as much as surprise you. This is, after all, a team that has set impermanence as its default setting, as if they get quickly bored of seeing the same faces all the time. It has triggered criticism, but the think tank has been utterly immune to it. For all their selection misadventures, they’ve seldom admitted their follies, which is a sign of autocracy. For a team that’s losing, it can be not only self-destructive but also a stick with which they could be beaten around.

Admittedly, in the case of the underwhelming openers, there could be a strain of legitimate argument that Vijay and Rahul had been struggling, managing between themselves a meagre 97 runs in this series, 554 runs abroad the entire year and 97 runs between themselves in eight innings. A struggling opener, or in this case openers, can easily become a walking wicket. As much as about the number of runs, it’s about security, in turn thrusting the No. 3 and No. 4 into the middle before the fifth over.

Explained Why opening is a promotion few want

It brooks no argument that such a scenario warranted a change, sooner rather than later. But the bigger thread here is the timing and the viability of the alternatives. The series on an even keel, ahead of what could be most decisive Test in Kohli’s reign yet, in the most intimidating of backdrops, and against a cartel of bowlers who have found their collective voice.

In such a context, would you have rather preferred a pair of openers, however abysmal their form, who have overcome adversities in the past, or a brand new franchise, one yet to play a Test and the other familiarising to this level of cricket? It’s harsh on all those involved — a lose-lose situation if the move backfires and a fleeting masterstroke if it succeeds. For instance Vijay —dropped after two Tests in England, where conditions were utmost difficult, forgotten for the home series in the West Indies and then summoned for the Australia series, then made to play two Tests after Prithvi Shaw was injured, and now dropped for the third. For someone at the twilight of his career, for someone who has been instrumental in India’s success in the past, one more opportunity couldn’t have been indefensible.

Or Rahul, who the management had persisted with and aggressively backed throughout the year. If they showed the patience to trust his capabilities until his 10th innings in England, they could have extended the allowance to his fifth innings in Australia. Had hey dropped him after one more Test, Rahul himself could have run out of self-defence. There couldn’t have been an iota of criticism, after all the management has been incessantly backing them. Also, the MCG strip is supposedly the least malevolent of all the tracks this series, where a few months ago Marcus Harris sealed his Baggy Green with an unbeaten 250.

As recently as Sunday did coach Ravi Shastri reassert his belief in them. “I am sure they have got the experience and exposure over the last few years to get out there and deliver,” he’d said. Now, two days later, the trust has suddenly waned, exposing the least experienced of India’s batsmen into the new-ball menace of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. It’s like from choppy waters you’re treading uncharted territory, a gunshot into the dark unknown.

What of Agarwal, flown in two days after the Perth defeat, and after three practice sessions, he’s confronting the new ball in front of the biggest crowd he’d ever seen, against arguably the most menacing seamers he’d ever faced. No doubt, he has been riding a staggering crest of form, numbers that boggle you, but still he wouldn’t be human if he weren’t to feel the nerves.

Or Vihari, who has dealt creditably with the demands of Test cricket, but has negligible experience of shredding the new ball of its shine. His senior state-mate and chief of selectors MSK Prasad could empathise with him, having been made to don the exact role several Australian summers ago in Sydney. He never played a Test after that, but guarantees that Vihari wouldn’t face his fate. He then churned out platitudes about doing-what’s-the-best-for-the-team, but it’s always those on the fringe who are the subjects of experiments, put out of their comfort zones at the slightest whiff of a calamity. Sometimes such accidents of fate turn careers around, as was with Rohit Sharma in limited-overs cricket, but those come few and far between.

Ask VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid, both of whom sacrificed their natural habitats for the team’s sake. Dravid once detailed the difference between opening and batting at No 3: “You’re not expecting to face the second ball everyday. It’s all about something you’ve been always used to. Ever since I was a kid, every single time I’d played, I have never opened. It’s the routines and the rhythms that you get used to.” Dravid’s own average plunged considerably when he opened — from 52.31 to 42.47. Some like Justin Langer are aberrations rather than the rule.

Maybe, Agarwal and Vihari might prosper, but the responsibility thrust on them is humongous, and moreover, it betrays a sense of caginess that they are pressing the panic button full-on, an indication that they are, far from the projected gusto, quivering inside. These are minute signals that adversaries pick and prey on before the capricious beauty of the MCG consumes them.