India vs Australia 3rd Test, Sydney Weather Forecast: Cloud threat looms

The Sydney Cricket Ground is the venue of the India vs Australia 3rd Test. (File Photo)

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Sydney Weather Forecast: The India vs Australia series, currently tied at 1-1, will move to its third essay in Sydney from Thursday. However, there are concerns that there may be stoppages on some days of the five days because of inclement weather.

There is forecast of rainfall especially in the first two days of the India vs Australia third Test.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks. But we are looking good, wickets have come good now. The forecast is improving. We should get a full Test, it is only minimal rain over the Test with cloud cover. We are happy with the grass cover, waiting for good weather,” Curator Adam Lewis said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“I think we will have a bit of pace in it. We always start off with a little bit of pace in it. It naturally then turns into the traditional SCG wicket”, curator Lewis said.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Sydney is expected to be around between 19-23°C during all five days of the match. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 50-70%.

The surface at Sydney has been favourable for the batsmen in the last few matches. The average first innings score at this venue in the last five matches has been 458. Teams batting first here have won 47 matches while the teams batting second have triumphed on 41 occasions.