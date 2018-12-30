India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity applauds India’s big win at MCG

India created history on Sunday as the won the 3rd Test against Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 4th Test series at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on the final day after the brief spell of rain delayed the start and cancelled out the first session.

Chasing the total of 399, Australia were eventually bowled out for 261. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja remained the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets each, in the second innings. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets each as India registered their 150th Test win.

The cricket fraternity praised India for the big win at MCG, their first one at the ground in 37 years.

Top stuff 🇮🇳 2-1 up in the series #AUSvIND test series well done @Jaspritbumrah93 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli proud of you guys.. make it 3-1 congratulations…Team india @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 30, 2018

37 years 10 months ago was the last time India won a test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour & cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for Team India. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win👍 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2018

Victory!!! #TeamIndia defeat Australia by 137 runs in the 3rd Test at the MCG, taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 4-match series. #AUSvIND — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 30, 2018

2018 has been an unbelievable year for Indian pace bowling. I didn’t think I would say that when I started covering cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018

Great win. Memorable. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy stays in India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018

Well done India! A very good win #INDvAUS @BCCI 👏🏻👏🏻 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 30, 2018

With the win, India have ensured that they retain the trophy. The two teams will play the final Test at Sydney from Thursday.