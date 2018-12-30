Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity applauds India’s big win at MCG

India won the 3rd Test against Australia by 137 runs at MCG to take a 2-1 lead in the 4-Test match series.

India tour of Australia 2018
India defeated Australia by 137 runs at MCG. (Source: AP)

India created history on Sunday as the won the 3rd Test against Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 4th Test series at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on the final day after the brief spell of rain delayed the start and cancelled out the first session.

Chasing the total of 399, Australia were eventually bowled out for 261. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja remained the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets each, in the second innings. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets each as India registered their 150th Test win.

The cricket fraternity praised India for the big win at MCG, their first one at the ground in 37 years.

With the win, India have ensured that they retain the trophy. The two teams will play the final Test at Sydney from Thursday.

