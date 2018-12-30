India vs Australia: Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly’s record for most overseas Test wins as Indian captain

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled Sourav Ganguly’s record for most overseas Test wins as an Indian captain. Playing the 3rd Test against Australia at MCG, Kohli & Co. bowled out the hosts for 261 to pick up a 137-run win and take a 2-1 lead in the series. With the victory, Kohi has now registered 11 Test wins as the captain in the 24 Tests away from home. Ganguly, on the other hand, had attained the same number of wins in 28 Tests.

The MCG win is also India’s 150th win in the longest format and they became only the fifth country behind Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa to attain so.

Here are some of the major statistics of the MCG Test:

* Virat Kohli has equals Sourav Ganguly’s record of most wins in Tests away from home, with 11 wins. Ganguly had won 11 Tests in 28 games. MS Dhoni had won 6 games in 30 overseas Tests, while Rahul Dravid had won 5 games in 17 Tests.

* India became the 5th nation to register 150 Test wins, only after, Australia (384), England (364), West Indies (171), and South Africa (162).

* India have registered four wins outside the sub-continent in 2018 (Johannesburg, Trent Bridge, Adelaide & Melbourne), the most by an Indian team in a calendar year, surpassing three in 1968 (all three in New Zealand).

* It is for the first time India have won a Test at MCG in 37 years and 10 months ago.

* This is India’s 4th biggest win over Australia in Tests.

1952 – Won by an innings and 8 runs

1994 – Won by an innings and 119 runs

2009 – Won by an innings and 144 runs

2018 – Won by 137 runs

* India’s pacers have accounted for a total of 179 wickets across 14 Test matches in 2018; about 50 wickets more than any pace attack from Asia in a year.

* Best figures by an Indian pacer in Australia:

9/86 JASPRIT BUMRAH, MCG, 2018

8/109 Kapil Dev, Adelaide, 1985

8/160 Ajit Agarkar, Adelaide, 2003

* Most Test wickets in debut calendar year:

54 T Alderman (1981)

49 C Ambrose (1988)

48 J BUMRAH (2018) **

46 S Finn (2010)

44 R Tattersall (1951)

43 Ted McDonald (1921)

* Most wickets for India in Tests:

619 A Kumble

434 Kapil Dev

417 Harbhajan

342 R Ashwin

311 Zaheer Khan

267 ISHANT SHARMA *

266 Bishan Bedi

* Most dismissals by an Indian WK in a series:

20 PANT vs Aus, 2018/19

19 Tamhane vs Pak, 1954/55

19 Kirmani vs Pak, 1979/80

* Most dismissals by a WK in his debut calendar year:

42 Haddin (2008)/Pant (2018)

36 Nevill (2015)

35 Wright (1979)

* Kohli’s record when he wins the toss:

Tests: 21

Won: 18

Draw: 3

In nine away Tests he won the toss, India went on to win eight and drew one

* Fewest % of drawn Tests in a calendar year (10+ Tests):

10.42 in 2018 (5/48)

14.81 in 2002 (8/46)

14.89 in 2016 (7/40)

14.89 in 2017 (7/40)

19.51 in 2014 (8/41)