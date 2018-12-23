India vs Australia: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja under injury clouds ahead of MCG Test

India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday revealed that both the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are under injury clouds ahead of the third Test against Australia at MCG. While Ashwin was ruled out of the 2nd Test due to an abdominal strain, Shastri revealed that Jadeja, who has not played either of the first two Tests, is nursing a shoulder injury.

Speaking to reporters at the MCG, the coach said: “The problem with Jaddu (Jadeja) is that he had taken an injection four days into coming to Australia, because of some stiffness in the shoulder and it took a while for that injection to settle down,” he said. He further revealed that Jadeja’s fitness concern had ruled him out in the 2nd Test, where India went ahead with four seamers in the team.

“So when you look at Perth, we felt that he was maybe 60-70 percent fit and that we didn’t want to risk that in Perth. If he was 80 percent fit here (MCG), he will play,” Shastri said.

The 56-year-old further said that Ashwin will be evaluated over the next 48 hours. “As far as Ashwin is concerned, we are going to take a look and evaluate over the next 48 hours. “He has made a very good improvement but then again we have got to see how he pulls up tomorrow. But he looks good as of today,” Shastri said.

The former Indian allrounder further opened up on the poor performance by the opening pair Murali Vijay and KL Rahul in the series so far. “It’s a big concern. It’s obvious and that responsibility and accountability has to be taken by the top order. They’ve got the experience, they’ve got the exposure over these last few years to get out there and deliver. It’s about how strong you are in the mind,” he said.

With Shaw injured, and ruled out of the series, Mayank Agarwal has been included in the squad and could get a start in the 3rd Test.

“Mayank is a good young player. He has got loads of runs for India A. He is someone who has come through the ranks and when you look at his domestic record, his performances are as good as anyone. So that’s a call we will have to take,” Shastri said.

Speaking on captain Virat Kohli’s on-field behaviour, which has caused a controversy, the coach said that there is nothing wrong in celebrating wickets. “What’s wrong with his behaviour? As far as we are concerned, he is an absolute gentleman,” he said.

On being questioned about the criticism from former cricketers, Shastri said that it is easy to talk when you are not on the field. “When you are millions of miles away, it is very easy to fire blanks. Their comments are too far away and we are in the Southern hemisphere. We have to do what’s best for the team, as simple as that,” he said.

“I am never surprised (by such coverage). I love coverage, bring it on, as simple as that. In many ways, it can inspire a team to come together and let us hope it does,” he added.

Shastri further stressed that his side is still confident going into the third Test, despite suffering a 146-runs defeat at Perth. “We know we had our chances in Perth as well. They’re ready. It’s not often that we’ve been in a position where we’ve won one (on an overseas tour). It’s 1-1. The boys know what they can do, what they’re capable of and the potential that lies ahead,” he said.