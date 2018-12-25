India vs Australia 3rd Test: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay axed; Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja included in India XI

After emerging as the worst Test opening pair for India, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have been axed from the playing XI for the third Test against Australia starting December 26. The third Test, which will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Boxing Day, will see return of Rohit Sharma after injury and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. Mayank will be making his Test debut at the MCG with the four-match series level at 1-1. With Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari named in the starting 11, it suggests the duo would be the new opening pair for India with Rohit at number six.

Advertising

Rahul and Vijay had scored 97 runs between themselves in the two Tests with Rahul recording individual scores of 2, 44, 2 and 0, while Vijay had notched 11, 18, 0 and 20. In the 26 innings that they had batted in, the pairing scored mere 543 runs at an average of 20.88.

Indian team management’s decision to include Agarwal in the Test team is backed by his solid display in domestic cricket. The 27-year-old Karnataka batsman has 3599 first class runs at an average of almost 50 with eight hundreds and 20 fifties in it. The final decision to include Agarwal in the batting unit doesn’t come as a surprise in the tune up to the third Test but the question was who would make way. He had been included in the West Indies squad too but didn’t make the cut. In what could have been a toss up between Rohit and Vihari for the other opening slot, it seems it will go to Vihari leaving the number six spot vacant for Rohit.

After going in with four seamers in the Perth Test and the debacle of it all, India have brought in Ravindra Jadeja as the spin option with R Ashwin seemingly still unfit for selection. Jadeja was declared fit from his shoulder injury on Sunday after India coach Ravi Shastri had claimed that he was carrying a shoulder niggle before the series began and wasn’t fully fit for the Perth Test.

Advertising

Hardik Pandya, who had proven his fitness in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai by taking seven wickets and scoring 73 runs, has been given time to rest for now before a possible inclusion for the fourth Test at the SCG which begins on January 3, 2019.

India playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.