India vs Australia 3rd Test: Players react to elusive MCG win

India took a 2-1 lead in their four-match Test series against Australia with a 137-run win in the Boxing Day Test. Jasprit Bumrah was the man of the match for the nine wickets he took over the two innings. While India ran through the Australian batting order quickly on the fourth day’s play, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon defied them and forced the match into a fifth day.

Advertising

The start was delayed by rain, so much so that the first session was completely washed out and early Lunch was taken. India needed two wickets to win while Australia were nearly 150 runs away when play finally started. It took less than five overs for India to do the job though, with Bumrah dismissing Cummins and Ishant Sharma accounting for Nathan Lyon in the next over.

Members of the Indian team were jubilant and took their happiness to social media.

What a win!! Proud to be part of this unit . Onto Sydney now. Jai hind ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DsW8WXRMGj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2018

Bumrah, who was largely seen as a white ball specialist until the start of India’s Test series against South Africa a year ago, has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year and capped it off with a man of the match award in India’s first Boxing Day Test win.

Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency.??

A dream win for us and what a way to end the year! ????

Truly exceptional.#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/6Kaiy46v4O — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 30, 2018

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not part of the playing XI, tweeted an image of the squad in the dressing room after the win.

Rohit Sharma got a 10th Test fifty in the first innings of the Test match and was part of India’s late surge after Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara’s mammoth partnership.

Great win here for the Team. Special effort by the lads, the one that will remembered for a long time @BCCI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TyVglQY7qO — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 30, 2018

Rohit’s limited overs opening partner Shikhar Dhawan’s time in the Test setup could have come to an end with the success of Mayank Agarwal in this match and the impending inclusion of Prithvi Shaw. Regardless, Dhawan lauded Agarwal for his efforts.

In fact, Dhawan was getting his pun-game on point.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a Bumrah🙈 What a spell @Jaspritbumrah93#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2Iws5spXhz — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 30, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara has shown that he is arguably the most important cog in the Indian Test setup with his second century of the series during the first innings.

And that’s a wrap on Melbourne! What a rollercoaster of a game it has been. Games like these bring out the true beauty of test cricket. Thank you all for your wishes. Ending 2018 with this lovely memory. On to the final one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/durwAO5HmC — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2018

Hardik Pandya was not included in the squad for this match.

The Man of the Moment and the best in the business – BOOM 💥 @Jaspritbumrah93 🌟

Amazing performance by this guy here and the entire team 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/8LMYGgTL43 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 30, 2018

The final Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and starts on January 3.