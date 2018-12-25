India vs Australia 3rd Test: Who should open alongside Mayank Agarwal – Hanuma Vihari or Rohit Sharma?

With Mayank Agarwal coming into the playing XI for his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the third Test in the India-Australia series, the question is who will he partner? With the axe falling on KL Rahul and Murali Vijay who have scored 97 runs between them in the first two Tests, the decision to go for a new pairing comes as no surprise. However, not many may have expected that both openers would be shown their way to the bench. Agarwal, now, will partner either Rohit Sharma or Hanuma Vihari at MCG for the Boxing Day Test.

India have multiple choices at the top of the order with four different openers to choose – including Parthiv Patel – but it seems a middle-order batsman in Hanuma Vihari will get the nod to face the new red ball.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad conceded that it was the team management that picked the eleven and made decisions regarding batting orders, he said it would be Vihari to open.

“We have called in Mayank Agarwal and he is in good form after that India A series, so naturally he gets into the side. And the way Vihari batted, it convinced everybody that he has got that sound technique to play,” said Prasad as per News18.

“Going by current form, we all know that the current openers are not really living up to the expected things. That is the reason why… It’s really unfortunate. I can definitely say that it’s really unfortunate but going not only by form but we also look at the combinations – what Vihari can offer, what Parthiv Patel may not offer. All those things are taken into consideration while picking the XI.”

Vihari, who has played just two Tests thus far in a young career, has done a decent job in the lower order, showing determination and promise. “It’s fine. Technically we feel that he is well equipped, there were times where [Cheteshwar] Pujara also opened when the team required. The team demands it and definitely I hope he will come out successful. Definitely it is not a long-term solution, I can tell you that,” said Prasad.

The decision could well change based on the condition of the pitch on December 26 and the possible outcome of the toss. At this stage, it is fair to assume that Vihari is the default option alongside Agarwal, with Rohit dropping to middle order.