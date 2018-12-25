India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Reflect and renew

On the pavement beside Melbourne’s stately St Paul’s Cathedral, with its interlocking sandstone facade, people are sitting on the steps, eating lunch among the pigeons under a searing sun and waiting for their turn to enter the magnificent church. Across the road, in Federation Street, a banner hangs from the walls of an old hotel: “Let’s forget and forgive, reflect and renew.”

The Boxing Day Test presents India with such an occasion — of forgetting and forgiving, reflection and renewal. The MCG and its environs are ideal for retrospection. If you lean back on one of those cute park benches at Yarra Park next to the stadium on a breezy evening, all those memories will flicker as if on an invisible screen in front of your eyes.

All the memories of the past 12 months unfold, triumphs and defeats, gasps and sighs, blunders and masterstrokes, redemption and damnation, steering them through different terrains and timezones, backdrops and cultures, from waterless Cape Town to blustery Lord’s, from sunny Southampton to sultry Perth, from the Table Mountain to the Swan River. And now they stop at the MCG, where victory, like a confession, would bring about a sense of forgiveness and renewal, and reignite hopes of a much-awaited overseas series triumph, with all the gloom of the past crushed beneath the promise of a glowing future.

A victory might not right all the wrongs, but it would welcome a sense of hope and revival, hence making the fixture perhaps the most significant of India’s stops this year. Conversely, a defeat could deflate the ambitions of this team like no other. When India lost in South Africa, there was England, when they lost in England, there was Australia. If they lose in Australia, there could be nothing to look forward to and it can all spiral into a messy jumble of accusations and recriminations. This would hurt them the most, for not always has Australia looked so vulnerable. not always have India enjoyed a 1-0 lead, but to let them come back when they could have closed them out is an opportunity squandered, another instance of their inability to squander an advantage. Hanging back instead of pressing the accelerator.

The path to renewal though goes through reflection and acceptance. The results in South Africa and England are as irrefutable and irreversible as time itself. You can’t travel back, even if you wish to. You can brood over the unfair scoreline, as it was against England, and fuss over the streaks of misfortunes and miscalculations, misgivings and mistiming, but nothing would change, the results remain etched in stone. No doubt, India played some terrific cricket, fought hard, the quality marvelling the cricketing fraternity, but the balance sheet shows they’ve lost more than they’ve won. And history, as they would say, forgets even the most graceful or narrowest of losers. They should be disillusioned, yet at the same time be enlightened, by their failures.

Delusional strategies

What they could do is to not let history repeat itself — like not resorting to delusional strategies, like dropping Ajinkya Rahane in the first two Tests in South Africa, or Cheteshwar Pujara in the series opener in England, or like playing two spinners when none was needed at Lord’s, and playing no spinner when at least one was required in Perth. Or changing the team combination faster than menu cards in uptown hotels. After 10 overseas Tests, it’s baffling that the team management hasn’t yet identified their best eleven, or at least a nucleus. It could be said Virat Kohli was unlucky with injuries, but in several instances, he did his luck no favour by hatching strange strategies and coming up with stranger explanations, which has spun a web of negativity around the team.

A lot of this negativity surrounding the team is self-woven. Like for instance how they handled the Ravindra Jadeja case, or before that the Ravichandran Ashwin injury-intrigue in England. Kohli may personally relishes a siege mentality, but not all of his teammates do. When it is not part of a plan, the siege mentality can be ruinous. By putting his team-mates on their toes, he has injected a lack of confidence and distrust.

Some of the concerns are genuine though; like the drought of openers, strangely those that have previously relished overseas conditions. Before South Africa, Murali Vijay was the opener exemplar, mastering the fine art of leaving a cricket ball like few others contemporaries of his. His partner KL Rahul was touted as the next big thing in world cricket, closer in faculties to Kohli himself. But all they have managed in this while is 166 runs in 11 innings. Vijay hasn’t scored a fifty, forget hundred, outside Asia in four years. Rahul’s second-innings hundred at The Oval looks more an aberration than a concrete proof of him turning the corner. To a lesser extent, Ajinkya Rahane too has been underwhelming, which has resulted, deliberately by his own admission, in him morphing his game from that of a steady stroke-maker to one more suited to a flashy Casino-holic. Similarly, the balance of the side has been an issue, the perennial dilemma to play with five bowlers or four, and if so the make-up.

Worryingly, the more they have tried to change, the more it has remained the same. Like their propensity to misread the pitch. They were fooled by the cloud cover in Birmingham and let England in, they were so misled by the apparent dryness of the Lord’s pitch that they squeezed in two spinners, they fantasised a WACA-replica at Optus, and got a counterfeit. Interesting hence could be their ploy at the MCG, where there is some live grass on the pitch, but the local hearsay is that it could be a sluggish strip, where batsmen could entrench and pile on heaps of runs. Maybe, the MCG is where they could finally turn the corner and announce themselves as the indefatigables of this era, where by general pattern, teams have fiercely guarded their territories. Lest, they be remembered as the so-close-yet-so-far-away generation of Indian cricket.

In a similar vein, it’s a last-chance saloon for a lot of individuals and the team, maybe career-ending for some of them. Vijay is knocking 35, Rohit Sharma is into his 30s and riding perhaps his last break, Ishant Sharma, by his own assessment, might not tour Australia again, Ashwin’s body is creaking, Umesh Yadav is flat-lining. Changes are an inevitability after setbacks.

And the MCG, the dauntingly hallowed MCG, grows on you like everything else in Melbourne. It can be a spectacular place when you succeed but suffocating when you’re losing. But if India feel any shortage in belief or motivation, they just need to read that banner that hangs from an old hotel at Federation Street: “Let’s forget and forgive, reflect and renew.”