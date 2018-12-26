India vs Australia: Disappointed we did not get Virat Kohli’s dismissal, says Travis Head

Australia batsman Travis Head on Wednesday expressed disappointment that they missed out on the chance to dismiss the Indian captain Virat Kohli on the opening day of the third Test at MCG. The right-handed batsman was dropped on 47 when he struck a wider delivery from Mitchell Starc towards his counterpart Tim Paine behind the stumps. But the ball plucked out of his glove as he dived with his right-arm stretched forward to get the dismissal.

“The best over today was from Starc. Beating Kohli inside and outside, that new ball hopefully can come out and do that tomorrow again. It was disappointing to leave that chance but it happens,” Head said after the day’s play at the press conference.

With Kohli (47) and Cheteshwar Pujara (68) in the middle, India finished the day strong at 215/2.

Head said that the hosts would have preferred if they had taken four or five more wickets. “We would have liked to have 4-5 wickets tonight, but it is a massive morning and if we can still get them down two wickets in the morning, it will be good while the ball is still reasonably hard and a couple left handers coming later on,” he said.

Head further said that the home side can change the momentum going into the second day with the pitch getting more spin. “Yeah it was a tough day. A grinding day of Test cricket and they batted well. We created pressure and we have seen for the whole series there hasn’t been high run rate for the day,” Head said.

Head further said that the Aussies were made to grind it out on the opening day, but added that they were able to hold India in tough conditions. “Sometimes that’s Test cricket. It is not always going to be clear sailing and good wickets, and today was a case when we had to grind it out. It makes for another massive morning tomorrow to create pressure and make sure we bowl tomorrow the day we did today. I thought we restricted India in trying conditions,” he said.

Head further praised seamer Pat Cummins for getting both the wickets in the day. “Cummins led from the front and got two wickets for us. He bowled hard and aggressive, used his bouncer well, and extracted something from the wicket. And he put pressure on Indian batsmen all day,” he said.