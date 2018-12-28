India vs Australia: Fans at MCG evicted by Cricket Australia for making racist remarks

Some spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the third day of the third Test between India and Australia were evicted by Cricket Australia for allegedly making racist remarks, according to a report. As per the report by ESPNcricinfo, several complaints were made by the fans regarding the racially motivated taunting of Indian players and spectators. As per the complaints, some spectators were heard chanting “show us your visa”.

Advertising

The CA had given an official warning to the spectators in the public area in the bottom tier of the MCG’s Great Southern Stand on Thursday that the entire bay would be ejected if the chanting continued. Ground-Level monitoring of the crowd on Friday led to several fans being ejected for continuing to making such remarks.

“Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance stance against any form of abuse or racial vilification at any of our matches, whether it be towards fans, players, or staff. Fans are able to report this to stadium staff or security. Victoria Police and MCG stadium security monitored the behaviour of the crowd in a section of the stadium today and evicted several fans for inappropriate behaviour. They will continue to monitor the area for remaining days of the Test,” a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying by the cricket news website.

As per the report, ESPNCricinfo had passed on a footage of the incident to Cricket Australia, who had shared the same with Victoria Police and Stadium management.

Advertising

The booing of players by the fans, with some chanting “Kohli’s a w****r”, also caught attention during the Test. On Wednesday, allrounder Mitchell Marsh was also booed by the fans, which had not gone down well with fellow teammate Travis Head. “I don’t think it’s great. Obviously, we’ve seen it with Kohli as well but for Mitch, who worked his bum off today, I thought he bowled exceptionally well. I thought he created pressure in tough conditions and fought really hard. I don’t think any Australian cricketer in Australia deserves to be booed,” he had said.

India bowled out Australia for 151 in the first innings, after declaring for 443/6. Skipper Virat Kohli decided not to enforce the follow-on and India finished Day 3 with 54/5 on the board, with a lead of 346 runs.