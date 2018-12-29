India vs Australia: This is one of the best Indian attacks I have ever seen, says Nathan Lyon

Indian bowlers on Saturday put the visitors on the cusp of a victory at MCG in the third Test against Australia. Coming out to defend 399, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets each, and Ishant Sharma struck one as Australia were left reeling at 258/8 at stumps, still 142 runs short of the target. Speaking to reporters after the end of day’s play, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon praised the Indian bowlers for their performance while defending his side’s batting line-up.

“We are up against a world-class bowling attack, one of the best Indian attacks I have ever seen,” the leg-spinner said. Talking about the Aussie batsmen, he said: “They are disappointed but I know how hard they are working. Success for them is around the corner.”

“I see how much hard work the guys are doing in the nets and in training. We know they are working hard and not going out to fail. They have all my support,” he added.

Lyon also praised Jasprit Bumrah for his performance and said that he is a “world class” bowler. “Bumrah is quick and has a very good slower one. He is world class and has all skills – a very good all-round package. Not surprised that he is a top bowler in Test cricket so quickly because I have seen him in white ball cricket. So he is obviously a top class bowler,” he said.

Lyon further came out to back misfirng Aaron Finch who has failed to shine in the longest format in the past few months. “I am a massive fan of Aaron Finch. He is working hard and seeing a lot of balls in nets. We have seen him in international cricket in all three formats as a world-class batsman. He is disappointed as anyone else is,” he said.

The 31-year-old also praised Pat Cummins who achieved his best bowling figures (6/27) and highest batting score (61*) on Saturday and pushed the match towards the final day. “Pat Cummins has been exceptional in this match and he keeps getting better every day. I enjoy batting with pat helps calm down my nerves and it was an exciting challenge. It was a pretty special knock from him. He is a great bloke but even better cricketer. Seeing where he started from and seeing where he is now, he has a hell of a long career ahead of him,” Lyon said.

Australia were bowled out for 151 in reply’s to India’s 443 in the first innings, and the spinner said Australia are paying the price for the same. “First innings’ runs are counted in whichever Test match you play. Basically you are ahead of that game if you have runs on board. Unfortunately we missed that and now we are up against it,” he said.Lyon stressed that despite the hard task in front of them, he and Cummins will fight hard on the final day at MCG. “Pat and I are going to come out tomorrow and we are going to fight. We have to show a lot of pride and fight hard, and show what it means to wear the Baggy Green cap. We are going to win first ball in first over, and show a lot of fight and pride in playing for Australia. And we will enjoy doing that,” he signed off.