India vs Australia 3rd Test: Australia make one change for Boxing Day Test

After playing with the same XI for the first two Tests against India, Australia have made a single change for the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mitchell Marsh has come in for Peter Handscomb for the Test match starting December 26 with the series locked at 1-1. Skipper Tim Paine revealed the Australia XI for the Boxing Day Test following Australia’s morning training session on Christmas Day at the MCG.

“It’s a long series, our bowlers have had a really big workload and we feel we’re going to need Mitch’s bowling at some point,” Paine told reporters. “I’m sure Pete would be upset. I think he’s had conversations with the selectors that there’s a few things they would like him to work on and Pete is open to that.”

“Pete at his best is going to score a lot of Test runs and not just his batting, he brings a hell of a lot to our side in terms of his fielding, his experience and just the way he generally goes about his cricket. We’re sure he’ll score a lot more runs for Australia.”

Paine didn’t reckon that the change in the side would impact their momentum after a resounding 146 run victory at Perth to equalise the four-match Test series.

“No I don’t think so, we did it last year during the Ashes as well. The majority of this decision’s been based around it’s a long series, we’ve played on a lot of hot days and our bowlers have had a big workload.”

“We believe Mitch can come in and do a really good job with the bat and obviously he’ll give great support to our bowlers.”

Marsh was not included for the opening two Tests but the MCG surface, and Handscomb’s form so far in the series, brought the Western Australian back into the mix. Handscomb had scored 34, 14, 7 and 13 across the four innings in Adelaide and Perth.

Paine said Handscomb would come into consideration for the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, typically the most spin-friendly of the Australian pitches. “Going to Sydney, a place where it normally spins, I think people come back into the fold pretty quickly because he’s renowned as probably our best player of spin,” Paine said. “I know he’ll be doing everything he can to get back into the side.”

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood