India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: The four-match series is level at 1-1. (File)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Ajinkya Rahane’s India will look to start afresh against Australia with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma in the third Test starting on Thursday in Sydney.

After levelling the four-match series in the Boxing Day Test, the visitors will be aiming to take a lead for the first time in their tour. The hosts won the first match in Adelaide, while India staged a turnaround and won the second Test by eight wickets. Now, with the Sydney track traditionally favouring the batsmen, the likes of Rohit, Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will be hoping to give their team a good start. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack and Ravichandran Ashwin will hope to keep up his hot run-of-form.

NEWS – #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG. Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

When is the Australia vs India 3rd Test?

The third Test between Australia and India will be played from January 7, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs India 3rd Test be played?

The third Test between Australia and India will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the Australia vs India 3rd Test begin?

The third Test between Australia and India will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 3rd Test match?

The third Test between Australia and India will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs India 3rd Test match?

The third Test between Australia and India will be streamed on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson