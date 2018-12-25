India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Boxing Day Test, TV Channel, time in IST

India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test Live Streaming: India will punt on the rookie opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari in their bid to regain momentum against a rejuvenated Australia when the ‘Boxing Day’ Test starts on Wednesday. After being deflated by 146 runs in the second Test at Perth, India after a week’s break will be putting their best foot forward, an indicator of which is the decision to finally drop their out-of-form openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. Here is all you need to know ahead of the third Test between India and Australia:

When is the third Test between India and Australia?

The third Test between India and Australia starts on December 26, 2018.

Where will the third Test between India and Australia be played?

The third Test between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the third Test between India and Australia begin?

The third Test between India and Australia will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third Test between India and Australia?

The third Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third Test between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the third Test between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live score and updates here on Indianexpress.com.

What are the teams of India and Australia for the third Test?

India (XI): Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia (XI): Tim Paine (capt & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.