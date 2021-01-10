India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score:

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia lost both openers in the final session but were in control on 103 for two with a lead of 197 runs and begin fourth day of the third Test against India on Sunday. Australia’s hopes of a good score is again in the hands of first-innings centurion Smith and Labuschagne. The pair had put on 68 for the stand by the close of play with Smith on 29 not out and Labuschagne, who scored 91 in the first innings, unbeaten on 47.

The hard-fought series is tied 1-1 after the first two Tests with the final clash scheduled to start at the Gabba next week.