India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma advised me to bowl slow yorker to Shaun Marsh, says Jasprit Bumrah

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday registered his best figures on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia at MCG. On the back of his terrific performance, Australia were bowled out for 151 runs, 292 runs short of India’s first innings total. During the course of the day’s play, the right-armer produced a magical slow yorker that saw the end of a well-settled Shaun Marsh for 19 in the first session.

Speaking to reporters after the day’s play, the 25-year-old recalled that he was advised by Rohit Sharma to go for slow delivery. “It was the last ball before Lunch. Rohit Sharma was there at mid-off and he told me ‘you can try a slow ball like you bowl in one-day cricket,” Bumrah said. “So, I thought yeah, I could give it go… maybe a slower ball there and some of their guys play with hard hands, so I wanted to try that. The execution was good on the day,” he said.

The pacer further went on to credit his first-class cricket experience for his performance. “When I was bowling there, the wicket had become really slow and the ball had become soft… I tried to bowl a slower one, a fuller slow ball. Maybe it will dip or go to short cover. It worked because the ball had started reversing,” Bumrah said

“When we play on similar wickets back home, the ball reverses. So you try to make the most of it. We were trying to use our experience in First-Class cricket where we have bowled with reverse-swinging balls. That was the plan,” he added.

Bumrah became the only Asian bowler in history to register a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

The seamer further stressed that he was always confident on his abilities, despite the initial criticism. “I am not surprised. If I say I don’t believe in myself, who else will? I just try to back myself in any situation that I go. Yes the start has been good and I have played in England, South Africa and here – three different kinds of conditions,” he said.

“Yes I have not played a Test in India but whenever you go to different countries, you have new learning and experiences from playing in every country. I have had a good start and let’s see how it goes further. I always wanted to play Test cricket, but people have only seen me in first-class cricket. I was always confident that whenever I get a chance I would be able to do well. Hopefully I can keep on learning and keep getting better,” he added.

On the criticism over his bowling action, Bumrah said that no one ever has ever tried to change his action throughout his career. “Let people say what they want (about my action). I don’t take seriously the talk about my action. In my childhood, I used to watch a lot of cricketers bowling so I don’t know how and when I developed this action,” he said. “But whenever I have gone to NCA or anywhere, nobody tried to change my action. I was just asked to strengthen my body because, they thought, I can lose my pace. I have been a bit lucky in that aspect.”

He further added that he was lucky to have trained under remarkable coaches such as Bharat Arun. “First time when I went to the NCA, Bharat Arun was there and he saw my action. I have been lucky in that he saw my action and he didn’t want to change that. He always believed that with this action I have to become stronger and won’t change your action. Instead, we will work on the consistency and everything else will follow. I have been lucky enough to work with such coaches who didn’t try to change me but always told me to back myself,” he added.

Despite Australia’s heavy trail, India decided not to enforce the follow-on and came on to bat. The decision bore not many fruits, with India losing half their side with just 54 runs on the board. But with 346 runs lead, the visitors still appear to be the favourites to win and Bumrah said India will focus on their plans on the 4th day to push for the same.

“We just wanted to play positive cricket. Yes, we lost a few more wickets than we wanted to but we will try to add as many runs as we want to and, hopefully, when we comeback in the next innings (to bowl), try to get them out as well,” he said.

“We have bowled a lot of overs as well. We are not focussing on that (tiring out Australian bowlers). We are focussing on our plans what we have to do tomorrow morning or whenever we start to bowl, how the wicket is behaving and what purchase we are getting,” he added.