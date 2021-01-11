scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Lyon snares Rahane, IND three down

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India take on Australia on the final day of the third Test in Sydney Cricket Ground

Updated: January 11, 2021 5:31:52 am

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: After a day when play was delayed and at least five spectators ejected following complaints by visiting players of crowd abuse, the third cricket Test was in the balance with India needing a further 309 runs and Australia needing eight wickets to take a series lead. Australia made two vital breakthroughs to have India 98-2 at stumps on Day 4, chasing 407 for victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Openers Shubman Gill (31) and Rohit Sharma (52) were winkled out by the Australian pace attack in the final session, leaving Cheteshwar Pujara, who had scored nine not out, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was unbeaten on four, to continue the fight.With no rain forecast for Monday, the tourists face a long day batting on a deteriorating wicket if they are to avoid going 2-1 down in the series before they head to Brisbane for the final Test.

Australia v India Test Series 2020/2021

3rd Test, SCG, Sydney, 06 Jan, 2021

IND 244 / 10 (100.4)

vs

AUS 338 / 10 (105.4)

IND 130 / 3 (48.5)

2nd Inn

AUS 312 / 6 (87.0)

BatsmenRB
Cheteshwar Pujara22 74
Rishabh Pant19 40
BowlersORWKT
Mitchell Starc6.0 27 0
Josh Hazlewood10.5 12 1

Live: IND trail by 276 runs

Live Blog

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score & Updates:

05:31 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Pant takes on Lyon

Josh Hazlewood replaces Pat Cummins in the attack and starts his spell with a couple of back-to-back maiden overs. However, Pant breaks the shackles with a six and a four of Lyon. And within an over he has gone from 5 (33) to 18 (39). You can't keep Rishabh Pant away for long. India won't mind the combination of Pujara and him at all. One blocking, one flowing. Score after 48 overs, IND- 129/3

05:07 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Paine put down a chance!

The outside edge of Pant and the Australian is the guilty party as he fails to collect the ball in time. Score after 40 overs, IND- 110/3

Image

05:00 (IST)11 Jan 2021
WICKET! Rahane is gone!!

It took Nathan Lyon only four balls to strike at the start of day five! Rahane is caught at short leg; Pant has now come out to bat. No bowler has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane more times in Tests than Nathan Lyon, who has dismissed him 10 times! Not the start India would have wanted! Score after 36 overs, IND- 102/3

04:57 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Here we go

The players have walked out in the middle. Rahane and Pujara- Two of India's most experienced are ready to face the challenge. Cummins with the ball for Australia and it is a quite first over.

04:55 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Pitch conditions:

Watch-

04:52 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Hello and Welcome

The fourth day of the third test match between Australia and India was largely overshadowed by an eight-minute stoppage shortly before the end of Australia’s second innings.

Australia declared its second innings closed on 312-6 when Cameron Green was dismissed for 84 on the last ball before the tea interval, setting India a victory target of 407. At stumps, India was 98-2, still needing 309 on Monday to pull off an unlikely win and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Australia needs eight wickets on the last day to take a 2-1 series lead.

Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma for 52 just before the close on day four to give Australia a strong advantage.

Australia Squad: Playing- David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Squad: Playing- Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Bench: Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw

