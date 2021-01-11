India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Lyon snares Rahane, IND three down

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: After a day when play was delayed and at least five spectators ejected following complaints by visiting players of crowd abuse, the third cricket Test was in the balance with India needing a further 309 runs and Australia needing eight wickets to take a series lead. Australia made two vital breakthroughs to have India 98-2 at stumps on Day 4, chasing 407 for victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Openers Shubman Gill (31) and Rohit Sharma (52) were winkled out by the Australian pace attack in the final session, leaving Cheteshwar Pujara, who had scored nine not out, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was unbeaten on four, to continue the fight.With no rain forecast for Monday, the tourists face a long day batting on a deteriorating wicket if they are to avoid going 2-1 down in the series before they head to Brisbane for the final Test.
3rd Test, SCG, Sydney, 06 Jan, 2021
Josh Hazlewood replaces Pat Cummins in the attack and starts his spell with a couple of back-to-back maiden overs. However, Pant breaks the shackles with a six and a four of Lyon. And within an over he has gone from 5 (33) to 18 (39). You can't keep Rishabh Pant away for long. India won't mind the combination of Pujara and him at all. One blocking, one flowing. Score after 48 overs, IND- 129/3
The outside edge of Pant and the Australian is the guilty party as he fails to collect the ball in time. Score after 40 overs, IND- 110/3
It took Nathan Lyon only four balls to strike at the start of day five! Rahane is caught at short leg; Pant has now come out to bat. No bowler has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane more times in Tests than Nathan Lyon, who has dismissed him 10 times! Not the start India would have wanted! Score after 36 overs, IND- 102/3
The players have walked out in the middle. Rahane and Pujara- Two of India's most experienced are ready to face the challenge. Cummins with the ball for Australia and it is a quite first over.
The fourth day of the third test match between Australia and India was largely overshadowed by an eight-minute stoppage shortly before the end of Australia’s second innings.
Australia declared its second innings closed on 312-6 when Cameron Green was dismissed for 84 on the last ball before the tea interval, setting India a victory target of 407. At stumps, India was 98-2, still needing 309 on Monday to pull off an unlikely win and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Australia needs eight wickets on the last day to take a 2-1 series lead.
Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma for 52 just before the close on day four to give Australia a strong advantage.