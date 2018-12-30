India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Start delayed by rain

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: Some disciplined bowling from India coupled by Australia’s ongoing batting troubles meant that the visitors had run through most of the batting lineup on Day 4. Pat Cummins and Tim Paine, as has been the case many a times during this series, kept them out towards the latter stages of the day.

Cummins continued to defy India after Paine’s dismissal and is unbeaten on 61. He has Nathan Lyon to give him company and the pair have put up 43 runs for the ninth wicket. Australia start the final day on 258/8, India two wickets away from winning the match.