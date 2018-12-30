India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Start delayed by rainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-3rd-test-day-5-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-aus-live-streaming-5515460/
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Start delayed by rain
Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pat Cummins' defiant 61 ensured that India remain two wickets away from historic win at the start of Day 5.
Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: Some disciplined bowling from India coupled by Australia’s ongoing batting troubles meant that the visitors had run through most of the batting lineup on Day 4. Pat Cummins and Tim Paine, as has been the case many a times during this series, kept them out towards the latter stages of the day.
Cummins continued to defy India after Paine’s dismissal and is unbeaten on 61. He has Nathan Lyon to give him company and the pair have put up 43 runs for the ninth wicket. Australia start the final day on 258/8, India two wickets away from winning the match.
Live Blog
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score from Melbourne Cricket Ground:
...provided there is no further rain. There was a lot of banter yesterday as Rishabh Pant continued the war of the 'keepers. This has been a rivetting match and the stump mic recordings have only made it better. Read on...
Hello and welcome!
Not great news if you are an Indian fan, the start of Day 5 has been delayed due to rain. But word from the 'G is that it is only passing showers and shouldn't cause too much of a delay. Yesterday, the series had practically become Cummins vs India.
Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Off the pitch...
...the banter has been unsavoury. In stands: ‘Show us your visa’; On air: ‘Why name your kid Cheteshwar Jadeja’. If Australia are serious about rectifying their image after the ball-tampering scandal, they might want to avoid all this nonsense. The latest jibe with racist connotations was not from an ignorant spectator but one of the commentators, Kerry O'Keefe.
Play will start at 5.30am IST...
