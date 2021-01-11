India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: After a day when play was delayed and at least five spectators ejected following complaints by visiting players of crowd abuse, the third cricket Test was in the balance with India needing a further 309 runs and Australia needing eight wickets to take a series lead. Australia made two vital breakthroughs to have India 98-2 at stumps on Day 4, chasing 407 for victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Openers Shubman Gill (31) and Rohit Sharma (52) were winkled out by the Australian pace attack in the final session, leaving Cheteshwar Pujara, who had scored nine not out, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was unbeaten on four, to continue the fight.With no rain forecast for Monday, the tourists face a long day batting on a deteriorating wicket if they are to avoid going 2-1 down in the series before they head to Brisbane for the final Test.