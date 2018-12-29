India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4: Defiant Pat Cummins leaves India a whisker away from victory

Pat Cummins’ defiant half-century denied India a win on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Tasked with chasing a target of 399, Australia crumbled to 176/7. India opted for an extra half an hour after Mitchell Starc got dismissed and the hosts were eight down. But Cummins blocked away the Indian bowlers while working in a few glorious shots with Nathan Lyon on the other end to see his side through. The pair will start Day 5 on an overnight partnership of 43 for the ninth wicket. Australia are on 258/8.

There was rainfall early on Saturday and clouds hovered throughout the day over the MCG. India started on 54/5 with a lead of 346 and quick runs were the priority for them. Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant played shots every time they saw an opportunity.

Cummins took advantage of the situation and continued from where he left off on Day 4. He dismissed Agarwal for 42 and then accounted for Ravindra Jadeja who was going big guns himself. Cummins ended the innings with career-best figures of 6/27. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Pant for 33 and that prompted Virat Kohli to declare the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah got the struggling Aaron Finch in his very first over of the day. Jadeja got Marcus Harris soon after that leaving Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja to survive until Lunch. They did and paced the innings well in the early part of the second session. They could do so only in that part of the day because that is all the time that stand got. Khawaja had seemingly settled in when Virat Kohli moved to leg gully and gave Mohammed Shami the option of attacking both edges. Khawaja was soon trapped before the stumps.

Marsh continued on his positive approach and pulled Australia into three-figures. He was also part of the only partnership that went beyond the 50-run mark but couldn’t get to a 50 himself. Jasprit Bumrah was once again the man who got India the breakthrough. Mitchell Marsh followed his brother back to the pavilion soon and Travis Head, who was on the other side of the aforementioned half-century stand became Ishant Sharma’s first wicket of the day.

As has often been the case throughout this series, captain Tim Paine and Pat Cummins put up an act of resistance. The pair survived past Tea and blocked away 66 balls before Paine became Jadeja’s third wicket of the day.