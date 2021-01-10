India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Smith slams fifty, AUS lead by 262 runs

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia lost both openers in the final session but were in control on 103 for two with a lead of 197 runs and begin fourth day of the third Test against India on Sunday. Australia’s hopes of a good score is again in the hands of first-innings centurion Smith and Labuschagne. The pair had put on 68 for the stand by the close of play with Smith on 29 not out and Labuschagne, who scored 91 in the first innings, unbeaten on 47.
The hard-fought series is tied 1-1 after the first two Tests with the final clash scheduled to start at the Gabba next week.
3rd Test, SCG, Sydney, 06 Jan, 2021
Since the start of 1976, only one visiting side has scored 300+ in the fourth innings of a SCG Test. 314/7 by England to draw in 1983. Australia lead by 262 runs
Smith continues his welcome return to form with a well-composed half-century.
Another wicket from Saini! Wade walks for 4 after edging it behind into the hands of Saha. Saini-Saha combo again! Score after 49 overs, AUS- 148/4, lead by 246 runs.
Superb wicketkeeping from Saha as he collets one down the legside to dismiss Labuschagne. Saini breaks the 103-run partnership. AUS 138/3 leading by 232
Despite just 28 runs being added to the lead throughout the first hour, that dropped catch from Vihari in the first over is proving to be terribly costly. We'll never know if that could have led to a flurry of handy wickets. The lead is now 225.
Ashwin's lengths continue to be too short to trouble both batsmen, who are happy to wait back in the crease and use the slowness of the pitch to settle in.
Uppish but safe. Marnus decides its time to take charge and comes down the track. Slaps the fuller ball down the ground and out of the reach of mid-off to his right. Races to the fence. Score after 40 overs, AUS- 125/2
Umpire Paul Wilson shakes his head. Nip-backer and for once Labuschagne misses the flick to the leg-side, hits him above the knee roll in front of middle and leg. Ball-tracking shows it to be going over leg-stump. Score after 33 overs. AUS- 107/2
Bumrah cannot believe it. The ball was coming in on off and middle, Labuschagne flicks it uppishly towards the backward square region, where Vihari put down a regulation catch. Score after 30 overs, AUS- 105/2
Fast bowler Pat Cummins has given Australia the advantage after three days of the third test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cummins removed Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth time in three tests this summer, taking 4-29 to have India all out for 244. At stumps Saturday, Marnus Labuschagne was not out on 47 and Steve Smith on 29 for a lead of 197 runs. The pair put on a crucial 68 for the third wicket after openers Will Pucovski (10) and David Warner (13) fell early. Stay tuned for live updates.