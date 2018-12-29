India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Cummins takes 6 wickets

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Cummins takes 6 wicketshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-3rd-test-day-4-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-aus-live-score-online-5514505/
Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online, IndiavsAustralia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: A four-wicket burst fro Pat Cummins helped Australia finally win a session towards the end of Day 3. His wickets included ducks for Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli and when India start Day 4, opener Mayank Agarwal will be in the middle with Rishabh Pant.
India start the day on 54/5 with a lead of 346 runs. There are chances of rains playing a role on Day 4 and there is an even higher chance of more rains on the final day. India will hence have a decision to make about when would be a good time to declare.
Live Blog
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live score Live streaming from Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Almost seven for Cummins
Shami tried to hook a short delivery from Cummins and it went to the keeper. The Australians appeal, umpire says no, Paine goes for the review. It looked like there was faintest of edges on snicko and hot-spot but third umpire decides he doesn't have conclusive evidence to reverse the decision.
OUT! 6 wickets for Cummins
Jadeja holes out at short point and that is a much deserved six-wicket haul for Pat Cummins. He had a thankless task to do in the first innings and then grit his teeth to provide some resistance with the bat, and now has six wickets to his name. Australia have got a rock of a player here.
India 100/6
Jadeja had an almighty swipe at a delivery that did not bounce. He missed it completely but ran a single to get off strike. India's lead nearing the 400-run mark.
India 92/6
Paine seems to have asked Cummins bowl a delivery down the leg side to ensure that Pant gets off strike. The delivery ends up being called wide down the leg side. How many times have you seen that happen. Single off the next ball and Pant keeps strike.
BOWLED HIM!
AGARWAL CLEANED UP, FIFER FOR CUMMINS! The ball stays down and takes the toe end of Agarwal's bat before crashing on to the stumps. Cummins acknowledges the crowd but the Indian pacers will be rubbing their hands gleefully. This pitch is spitting venom.
Cummins remains a threat
Lyon was clobbered by Agarwal in his second over of the day while Cummins managed to get an LBW appeal off the next over.
TWO SIXES!
Mayank Agarwal first deposits Nathan Lyon over long-on, a dot ball, and then another maximum over long-off. He leapt down the track on both occasions. Australia for some reason have just one man inside the circle. India doing all the right things at the moment.
Lyon with the first over
Two runs off it. Players getting into the groove so there is still some time before edge of the seat action comes. You warm up too, by reading about go ahead and read about India’s intercontinental ballistic missile.
Hello and welcome!
The forecast is slight showers today and much worse tomorrow so there is every chance that India will look to declare early on Day 3 and look to bowl Australia out. In that way, there is a high likelihood that we will see an end to this rivetting Test match today. India start the day on 54/5 with a lead of 346 runs.
Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
