India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Cummins takes 6 wickets

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: A four-wicket burst fro Pat Cummins helped Australia finally win a session towards the end of Day 3. His wickets included ducks for Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli and when India start Day 4, opener Mayank Agarwal will be in the middle with Rishabh Pant.

India start the day on 54/5 with a lead of 346 runs. There are chances of rains playing a role on Day 4 and there is an even higher chance of more rains on the final day. India will hence have a decision to make about when would be a good time to declare.