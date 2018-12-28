Australia need to replicate Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli with the bat, says Pat Cummins

Australia could only score 151 runs in their first innings of the third Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground which gave India a massive 292 run lead. With a large target in the offing in the second innings, pacer Pat Cummins said the hosts will have to bat the way Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli did on the first two days of the Boxing Day Test.

Advertising

Pujara and Kohli scored 170 runs together in the first innings to amass a huge 443/7 declared and take the upper hand early on. Cummins said the Aussie batsman need to take some learning from their temperament.

“It was obviously not ideal. We turned up thinking of a good first innings score and be right in the game. We wanted to take this result away from them. This is a young batting group and they are working hard. They are trying their best, but it is just one of those things. Today it didn’t come off,” Cummins said after the third day’s play.

“What we saw from India’s first innings, we saw temperament of Pujara and Virat and how they pace their innings. They absorb pressure because on this kind of wicket, it is hard to score runs.

Advertising

“You have to face a lot of balls to get big scores and it is probably one of those wickets where you do the hard work early. Keep absorbing pressure and score later, but evidently it did not work for us today,” he added.

Cummins was the standout performer for Australia on the third day to reduce India to 54/5 in the second innings. However, India still have the advantage with a 346 run lead in the bag. He said that in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, others have to rise to the occasion to give India a tough fight in the remaining two days.

“It’s always going to be hard missing two of your best players. We’ve known for nine months (that Steve Smith and David Warner won’t be available). Others have to stand up. It probably highlights the class they’ve had in previous years but we’ve got find to find a way,” Cummins said.

“Everyone here is good enough. They’ve done it at the level below, all of them are the best (Sheffield) Shield players and most of them have done it for Australia before. Wicket feels pretty good still, so everyone feels like in the second innings they can face more balls and get going,” he added.

Cummins remained positive of a favourable outcome in Australia’s favour even though it looks a tough situation from here. “I am pretty tired, exhausted but the good thing is that coming into this series I felt really fresh. Hopefully, there won’t be too many overs tomorrow and we won’t have to bowl last in this game. So hopefully there will be a 4-5 day break before Sydney,” Cummins said.

“If we knock them over in the morning, you just never know. We tried to make it very hard for every run. The wicket is still pretty good, tough to score runs. But we saw last year we batted really well on day four and five (at the MCG), you dare to dream.

“But it’s still a long way left in the game. For India to move the game forward will be hard tomorrow. They will have to bat long and we will just take it as deep as possible,” he signed off.