Thursday, January 07, 2021
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score: AUS resume on 166/2

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Marnus Labuschagne (67*) and Steve Smith (31*) took the innings to the close of play on Day 1.

By: Sports Desk | January 8, 2021 4:00:06 am
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: The match venue is the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia will begin the second day of the Sydney Test against India with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle on Friday.

On Day 1, the hosts looked destined for their biggest score of the series after a half-century from debutant opener Will Pucovski (62) helped them to 166/2. After the match was interrupted by rain, Labuschagne notched his ninth Test half-century to finish the day on 67 not out with Steve Smith unbeaten on 31 at the other end. For India, only Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini managed to scalp a wicket.

Australia v India Test Series 2020/2021

3rd Test, SCG, Sydney, 06 Jan, 2021

AUS 166 / 2 (55.2)

vs

IND

BatsmenRB
Marnus Labuschagne67 149
Steven Smith31 66
BowlersORWKT
Jasprit Bumrah14.0 30 0
Mohammed Siraj14.2 46 1

Live: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2, Live Score Updates:

