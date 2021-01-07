scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Must Read
Live now

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score: IND boosted by Rohit’s return

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The return of Rohit Sharma will bolster India in their quest to win the four-match Test series Down Under.

By: Sports Desk | January 7, 2021 4:00:42 am
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: The match venue is the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: India will aim to take the lead in the four-match Test series for the first time when they face Australia in the third Test starting on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

For India, a fit-again Rohit Sharma will replace struggling opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut in the Sydney Test. Rohit returns after recovering from a hamstring injury which kept him out of the limited-overs series in Australia as well as the first two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne. India have also lost the services of frontline pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav through injuries since levelling the series 1-1 in Melbourne.

[scorecard_id]

Live Blog

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Score Updates:

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw

Australia Squad: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd