India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Cricket Score: IND boosted by Rohit’s return

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: The match venue is the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: India will aim to take the lead in the four-match Test series for the first time when they face Australia in the third Test starting on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

For India, a fit-again Rohit Sharma will replace struggling opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut in the Sydney Test. Rohit returns after recovering from a hamstring injury which kept him out of the limited-overs series in Australia as well as the first two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne. India have also lost the services of frontline pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav through injuries since levelling the series 1-1 in Melbourne.

