India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: India win the toss, elect to bat first
Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian team management announced their playing XI, a day prior to the match.
Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: A desperate India were forced to rethink their strategy after a bitter at defeat and have now put the onus on the rookie opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari to regain momentum against a rejuvenated Australia in the ‘Boxing Day’ Test. However, Australia will be no pushovers and will take the fight to their opponents.
Indian team management in a departure from its convention, announced their playing XI, a day prior to the match ending speculations about the possible team combination. Who will win this fixture? Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live score streaming from MCG
First things first, India have won the toss and Kohli says the visitors will bat first at the MCG. The Indian captain confirms that Mayank Agarwal will make his debut at the top of the order alongside Hanuma Vihari. Rohit Sharma is in on no. 6.
Australia squad: Tim Paine(c), Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Siddle
