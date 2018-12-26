India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: India win the toss, elect to bat first

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: A desperate India were forced to rethink their strategy after a bitter at defeat and have now put the onus on the rookie opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari to regain momentum against a rejuvenated Australia in the ‘Boxing Day’ Test. However, Australia will be no pushovers and will take the fight to their opponents.

Indian team management in a departure from its convention, announced their playing XI, a day prior to the match ending speculations about the possible team combination. Who will win this fixture? Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia.