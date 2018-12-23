India vs Australia 3rd Test: Australia include six-year-old in squad for Boxing Day Test

Six-year-old Archie Schiller joined the Australian squad for the Boxing Day Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His inclusion is part of an initiative between Cricket Australia and the Make A Wish foundation. In an earlier video, it had been revealed that Schiller, who suffers from congenital heart disease, was invited by Australia coach Justin Langer for training with the squad ahead of the first Test in Adelaide and to join them ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Watch out Nathan Lyon, Archie's coming for your spot!

Fans thronged Yarra Park for the grand Indian Summer Festival happening in Melbourne. The two captains pose with the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the event #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BkY2Kd0l2O — BCCI (@BCCI) 23 December 2018

Schiller had said in the interaction with Langer that he wanted to be an offspinner and take the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli. He also said that his favourite player is Nathan Lyon.

The Australia and Indian teams attended the Indian Summer Festival outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground where Tim Paine announced that Schiller will be his “co-captain.” His hero Lyon can be heard telling him that Schiller will be replacing him.

The third Test between India and Australia starts on December 26th at the MCG. India had won the first match, which was only their fifth Test win on Australian soil but the hosts came back strong to take the second Test and level the series.

The second match was also Australia’s first win in Test cricket since the Newlands ball-tampering scandal that saw then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner getting 12-month bans and being stripped off their positions and Cameron Bancroft being banned for nine months.