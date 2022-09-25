India vs Australia 3rd T20I tip-off: Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar in for Harshal and Chahal

The series decider match in Hyderabad has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Four people got injured when a stampede-like situation prevailed on Thursday at the Gymkhana Ground, where thousands of cricket fan gathered to buy tickets for the India-Australia T20 match.

India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a comprehensive win in the eight-over-a-side contest. Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and R Aswhin for the third and final T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. Australia might play the same team with their two key bowlers, Nathan Ellis and Kane Richardson are nursing injuries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Harshal Patel

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 16-run 19th over allowed Australia to pull off a record chase of 209 in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday night. (AP) Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 16-run 19th over allowed Australia to pull off a record chase of 209 in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday night. (AP)

Death overs specialist Harshal, who is returning from an injury, also hasn’t inspired confidence and perhaps needs a couple of matches more to find his rhythm. The right-arm medium pacer, who relies on his variations to be effective, has conceded 81 runs in his six overs at an economy rate of 13.50 and is the most expensive bowler in the series. He has struggled to get his lengths right, remaining wicketless. He is likely to be replaced by senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was dropped in the second T20I. The seasoned pro is also struggling at the death overs, but would love to shun his critics in Hyderabad.

R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal

India relies on their spinners in the middle overs and while Axar has been a big positive, Chahal has faltered. He went for a lot of runs in the Asia Cup and the trend has continued against Australia. India could also consider bringing in R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Injury concerns for Australia

Nathan Ellis, who was Australia’s pick of the bowler in Mohali, is out injured along with fellow pacer Kane Richardson. Australia are likely to stick with Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams and might play an unchanged playing XI.

India vs Australia predicted XI

India XI: Kl Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.