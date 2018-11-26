India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya power India to series-levelling win

India captain Virat Kohli hit the winning runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground as India beat Australia by six wickets in the third and final T20I on Sunday. Chasing a tricky target of 165, Kohli remained unbeaten on 61 while Shikhar Dhawan made 41. D’Arcy Short (33) was the top-scorer for Australia, while Krunal Pandya picked up four wickets for India in the first innings.

There were a few nervy moments during the chase as India lost a couple of wickets. However, with the help of Dinesh Karthik, Kohli knocked off the last sixty in six and a half overs. Earlier, Australia won the first T20 International by four runs via D/L method before the second match was abandoned due to rain. With India’s win at the SCG both the teams now share the spoils in the three-match series.

For his brilliant performance with the ball Pandya was adjudged as the man of the match. Shikhar Dhawan was nominated as man of the series.

In the third T20I India’s good start was developed by Shikhar Dhawan (41 off 22 balls) and Rohit Sharma (23 off 16 balls). Dhawan and Sharma put on 50 runs off just 28 balls. Together they hit seven fours and four sixes as India scored 67-1 in the powerplay.

But Australia soon put on the breaks with Mitchell Starc trapping Dhawan lbw while Adam Zampa dismissed Rohit Sharma moments later. India lost a couple of more wickets as KL Rahul (14) and Rishabh Pant succumbed in trying to up the scoring rate.

But Kohli and Karthik (22 off 18 balls) kept India at par with the asking rate. Kohli reached his 19th T20I half-century off 34 balls and took India home with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya took career-best figures of 4-36 as Australia were restricted to 164-6 in 20 overs. This was after Aaron Finch (28) and D’Arcy Short (33) provided a cautious start to the innings.

Great to see this guy and everyone else stepping up together. 💪🏼 On to the Tests now! ✌🏼 @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/OES174LSvk — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 25 November 2018

Despite Indian fielders putting on a shoddy display once again the Australian middle order once again succumbed to the pressures of the spinners. Marcus Stoinis (25 not out off 15 balls) played an attacking cameo at the end, and put on 33 runs with Nathan Coulter-Nile (13 not out) as Australia finished with 164 on the board.