scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Top news

INDvAUS: India deprived of Review after broadcaster flashes replay prematurely

After India took a review for an LBW decision against Matthew Wade in the 11th over, the visitors were denied the opportunity because the replay was being shown on the big screen.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 8, 2020 3:38:54 pm
Virat Kohli arguing with the on-field umpires after India's review was disallowed. (Screengrab)

India found themselves at the wrong end of a Decision Review System (DRS) debacle in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

India were looking to build on the momentum of the wickets of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith when a supposed technical goof-up came to the rescue of the hosts.

In the eleventh over of the innings, right after Wade scored his fifty, India appealed for an LBW after T Natarajan’s delivery hit the pads of the Australia wicketkeeper. Virat Kohli went for a review but his call was subsequently disallowed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The third umpire had started the process but upon realising that the broadcasters were already showing the replay of the incident on the big screen, he bailed out of it. However, the replays showed that the delivery was crashing into the leg-stump of the in-form Wade.

The commentators later clarified that the third umpire cancelled the process of the review because India had apparently taken more than the allowed 15 seconds to decide on it.

The incident led to pundits and even players taking to social media about it.

After surviving that delivery, Wade led the charge for Australia alongside Glenn Maxwell, scoring an excellent 53-ball 80. He hit seven fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

Australia were ultimately restricted to 186/5 at the end of 20 overs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T Natarajan and Hardik Pandya help India win key battles, T20I series sealed in Sydney
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 08: Latest News