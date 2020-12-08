INDvAUS: India deprived of Review after broadcaster flashes replay prematurely

Virat Kohli arguing with the on-field umpires after India's review was disallowed. (Screengrab)

India found themselves at the wrong end of a Decision Review System (DRS) debacle in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

India were looking to build on the momentum of the wickets of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith when a supposed technical goof-up came to the rescue of the hosts.

In the eleventh over of the innings, right after Wade scored his fifty, India appealed for an LBW after T Natarajan’s delivery hit the pads of the Australia wicketkeeper. Virat Kohli went for a review but his call was subsequently disallowed.

The third umpire had started the process but upon realising that the broadcasters were already showing the replay of the incident on the big screen, he bailed out of it. However, the replays showed that the delivery was crashing into the leg-stump of the in-form Wade.

Half-an-appeal for LBW, but the ball seemed to be sliding down leg, Wade fell across on the clip – did the ball straighten after pitching? India has gone for a review. AUS 86-2 (10.4)#AUSvIND #TeamIndia #India #Australia @cricketcomau @BCCI pic.twitter.com/X1s6dsC7ok — Willow TV (@willowtv) December 8, 2020

The commentators later clarified that the third umpire cancelled the process of the review because India had apparently taken more than the allowed 15 seconds to decide on it.

The incident led to pundits and even players taking to social media about it.

The referral against Wade raises an interesting question. If the big screen shows the replay within the time allotted for the referral, can you disallow the referral? In this case we need to see the timer but the question is valid — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

Right decision made. Can’t have the review after the replays are on the big screen. But was it up earlier than it should have been??? Or was it played only after 15 seconds had lapsed?? #Wade #Natarajan #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 8, 2020

How good! Batter misses a leg stump half volley. Bowler doesn’t appeal. Keeper turns down the review. Big screen dude plays the replay too early. Umpire accepts the review until the batter complains. That’s gotta be the most mistakes made in a 20 second window in all cricket 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 8, 2020

Team India taken the review but it was denied by the 3rd umpire because the replay was shown on the big screen. It would’ve been OUT, unlucky miss for India and T Natarajan. pic.twitter.com/QHPyXVOXrm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 8, 2020

After surviving that delivery, Wade led the charge for Australia alongside Glenn Maxwell, scoring an excellent 53-ball 80. He hit seven fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

Australia were ultimately restricted to 186/5 at the end of 20 overs.

