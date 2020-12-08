India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing 11, Squads, Weather, TV Channels

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11: The visitors aim to build on their momentum. (File)

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11, Squads, Sydney Weather Forecast: India will aim to clean sweep the three-match T20I series when they face Australia in the final encounter at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Bouncing back from their disappointing ODI series, India sealed the T20I series on Sunday with two convincing performances. Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan helped India register their 9th T20I win on the trot last time around. On the other hand, Australia would look for a way to salvage some pride under the captaincy of Matthew Wade in the third T20I.

Sydney Weather Forecast:

The third T20I between India and Australia will most likely go ahead without any rain interruptions. The chance of precipitation remains only six percent on Tuesday while the temperature could hover at 16 degrees Celcius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch, as seen in the previous T20I, will be a good one to bat on with the ball skidding on nicely under the lights. With the ball holding up a bit, both teams would hope for their spinners to play an important role.

Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, and T Natarajan.

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, and Sean Abbott.

TV Channels:

Australia vs India, 3rd T20I, will be featured on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 3.

