Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match live?

IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Telecast: The series decider will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, left, congratulates India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, on their win in the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur, India, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a comprehensive win in the eight-over-a-side contest. But they will need their bowlers, especially Harshal and Chahal, to overcome their struggles ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming details:

When will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, September 25.

Where will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st 3rd will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I be available for streaming?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 3rd T20I will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 11:39:58 am
