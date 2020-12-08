India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The visitors look for a clean sweep. (File)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will take on Australia in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Having already won the series, Virat Kohli’s team would aim to continue the winning momentum and register a series sweep before the Test series begins. India captured the series by winning the first two matches by 11 runs and six wickets respectively on the back of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya’s match-winning knocks.

On the other hand, Australia would have revenge on their minds and would hope that their fringe players — D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Sean Abbott, and Daniel Sams — come good in the third T20I to salvage their pride.

When is Australia vs India, 3rd T20I?

Australia vs India 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, December 8.

Where is Australia vs India, 3rd T20I?

Australia vs India, 3rd T20I, will take place at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time is Australia vs India, 3rd T20I?

Australia vs India, 3rd T20I, will begin at 1:40 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Which channel will Australia vs India, 3rd T20I, be featured on?

Australia vs India, 3rd T20I, will be featured on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 3. It will also be broadcast live on DD Sports as well as DD National.

Where can Australia vs India, 3rd T20I, be live-streamed?

Australia vs India, 3rd T20I, can be live-streamed on SonyLiv. Airtel Postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the series live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV respectively.

