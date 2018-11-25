India vs Australia 3rd T20I: We were better than Australia skillwise, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that skill-levels may have been the difference between India and Australia at the SCG. “I thought overall, skill wise we were better than Australia,” said the Indian captain in the post-match presentation ceremony. India beat the hosts by six wickets in the final T20I of the three-match series to level the series 1-1. This takes India’s unbeaten run in T20I series to 10.

India restricted Australia to 164/6. Krunal Pandya was the star with the ball for his figures of 4-0-36-4, a performance for which he earned the man of the match award. “I thought with the ball we were more professional today. I thought it was 180 type of wicket. Those 15 runs less were crucial. A level series is a great show of how the teams have played.”

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a flier in the chase smashing 67 runs within the first 6 overs. “Things become pretty easy when those two guys play like that at the top,” said Kohli.

Dhawan was the first to be dismissed and Rohit went an over later. Kohli then led the chase, sharing partnerships with KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik. Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck and it was Karthik and Kohli left standing in the end. Kohli made 61 runs off 41 balls while Karthik was on 22 off 18. “I think DK showed great composure at the death along with me stringing a partnership to get us home. I think Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) and (Adam) Zampa bowled very well.”

Kohli will now return to Test whites for the upcoming four-match series against Australia. The first Test will start on December 6 and will be played in Adelaide.