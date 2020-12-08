India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Australia bat first

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli and Co. eye a clean sweep down under.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India won the second T20I and will look to carry the momentum and complete a clean sweep when they take on hosts Australia in the third and final T20I in Sydney. Kohli’s men have dominated Australia in T20Is and in the last 7 encounters between these two sides in Australia, India have won six. Not many sides in world cricket can boast of a similar record in Australia’s backyard.

A 3-0 win would be the perfect booster shot for it before the all-important Test series. In case of Australia, while a thrashing would impact them a lot but they would try and look at it from a different perspective — most of their Test specialists will not have the scars of a clean sweep when they take on India under the lights at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 17. Scroll down for live updates and scores–