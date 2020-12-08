India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Australia bat first

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India won the second T20I and will look to carry the momentum and complete a clean sweep when they take on hosts Australia in the third and final T20I in Sydney. Kohli’s men have dominated Australia in T20Is and in the last 7 encounters between these two sides in Australia, India have won six. Not many sides in world cricket can boast of a similar record in Australia’s backyard.
A 3-0 win would be the perfect booster shot for it before the all-important Test series. In case of Australia, while a thrashing would impact them a lot but they would try and look at it from a different perspective — most of their Test specialists will not have the scars of a clean sweep when they take on India under the lights at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 17. Scroll down for live updates and scores–
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal
India are unchanged. FInch returns for Australia. In Stoinis's place.
India win the toss and elect to bowl first. Finch is back to lead Australia.
One subplot to today's match is Hardik Pandya. He's been arguably the most impactful player of this series. And with him unlikely to be part of the Tests (unless India do an 11th hour rethink considering his form) this might be the last we see of him this tour.
The last limited-overs match of the tour is here. Australia lorded the ODI series. India returned the favour in the T20 series. Only the red-ball chapter remains now. After today. Wade is set to lead the hosts again. India might be looking to stick with the winning combination. Toss and Playing XIs out at 1:10 pm IST.