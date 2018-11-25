India vs Australia 3rd T20: Krunal Pandya leads Australia’s mini collapse; picks four wickets

Jasprit Bumrah held the best figures for an Indian while bowling in Australia in T20Is. That changed on Sunday with the third T20 at the Sydney Cricket Ground with left arm spinner Krunal Pandya eclipsing him with figures of 4/36 as Australia scored 164/6 in the series decider. Pandya picked up two wickets on consecutive deliveries and had a shot at getting a hat-trick but that hope was dashed by Alex Carey.

Pandya began his bowling spell with Rohit Sharma letting go of a chance to get Aaron Finch. Pandya was introduced in the eighth over and could have made immediate impact as he brought about a mishit from the Australia captain but Rohit messed it up after the ball remained in the air for a long period. D Arcy Short and Finch then added salt to the wounds with twin boundaries in the over.

The next over, though, Pandya struck to dismiss Short. As the Aussie opener went for the sweep, he missed the ball completely and was struck on the front pad. After a brief chat, he went for the review but that didn’t save him with the ball going on to hit the middle stump. The next ball, Ben McDermott went for a sweep across the line and paid for his absurd shot.

In the 14th over, Pandya added a third by removing the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for 13. Having erred earlier, Rohit held on this time at long-on after Pandya pulled his back.

India’s Krunal Pandya sparked a mini collapse from the Aussies on his way to a four-wicket haul.#AUSvIND @toyota_aus pic.twitter.com/KRXwXZNXSu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 25 November 2018

In his final over, and 16th of the Australian inning, Pandya got his revenge over Carey who had already hit him for two boundaries. Carey looked to add more to the 10 runs from the over and went for the slog-sweep but only found Virat Kohli at deep mid-wicket.

Having lost their way in the middle courtesy Pandya, Australia recovered themselves thanks to Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter Nile cameos at the end. They added 35 runs in the final three overs with 15 runs coming from Bumrah’s final over that propelled the hosts to 164.