India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni heroes in historic win at MCG

India finished their Tour Down Under on a high as Virat Kohli & co. registered their maiden bilateral ODI series win in Australia. After being handed 231 runs to win, India chased down the target in 49.2 overs with four balls to spare to win the third and final ODI at MCG by 7-wickets.

For the second straight match, Dhoni played a pivotal role in the chase and scored a fifty for the third match running. Former India skipper remained unbeaten on 87 runs from 114 balls at the end. He was given strong support at the other end by Kedar Jadhav who remained unbeaten on 61 runs from 57 balls. Earlier, with the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal registered joint-best figures of 6/42 in Australia to match that of Ajit Agarkar. Dhoni won the Man of the series award while Chahal took home the Man of the Match.

With the series win, India have come remained unbeaten on the tour of Australia having levelled the T20I series 1-1, won the Test series 2-1 and now the ODI series 2-1. In fact, India became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series.

India did not get their chase underway the way they would have planned with Rohit Sharma departing for just 9 runs with Peter Siddle picking up the wicket to put India under pressure at 15/1. Shikhar Dhawan started brightly but he couldn’t make it count by playing a shot back down across Marcus Stoinis who did a good job of displaying quick reflexes to catch it from behind him.

MS Dhoni was introduced higher up the order with the surface slowing down and runs getting slower to come by. He along with Virat Kohli enjoyed reprieves on multiple instances to make Australia pay in the end. Peter Handscomb dropped Kohli (on 10) at first slip off Billy Stanlake (0/49) in the 12th over. In further poor display of fielding, Kohli was stranded at the non-striker’s end after bit of confusion in stealing a run – a direct hit would have meant curtains for the Indian captain.

The current and former skippers put together 54 runs off 82 balls for the third wicket but Kohli’s tour finished with a caught behind off Jhye Richardson.

This brought out Kedar Jadhav into the middle who brought plenty of life into the run chase by running down the runs hard and chipping in with seven boundaries – the most by an Indian batsman. Dhoni and Jadhav’s 124 run stand proved to be enough for India in the end. Jadhav soothed Indian nerves as he scored his fourth ODI half-century off 52 balls, as the equation came down to 14 needed off 12. The duo struck two fours in the penultimate over to close in on the match.

With MS Dhoni reaching the twilight of his career, his role has been that of taking the team across the finishing line or at least take the game deep. From question marks over his finishing ability at the start, he provided proof that he’s not finished yet. He performed his role to perfection with an exhibition of running between the wickets in what could well be his last match on Australian soil.

For Australia, Handscomb (58) scored a battling half-century and took them to a respectable total from once a jittery position of 161/6. This was after India won the toss and opted to field on a rainy day in Melbourne. The start was delayed due to rain but it resumed soon after a small downpour and no overs were lost.

Chahal, who replaced Mohammed Siraj, made life difficult for the Australian batsmen with deceptive flight and mixing up the pace of his deliveries. It resulted in multiple Aussie batsmen being unable to read the line of the delivery with Usman Khawaja’s top-edge back to the leggie one of the best examples.

Under cloudy conditions, Australia started poorly once again with Alex Carey (5) falling cheaply to be caught at second slip off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/28). He also accounted for Aaron Finch’s wicket for the third match running by trapping the right hander leg before.

Indian bowlers remained inexpensive with debutant Vijay Shankar going for 6/23 just few days after Mohammed Siraj had started his ODI career off poorly. Kedar Jadhav, too, remained perfect with his line and length for the most part to concede just 35 runs from his six overs. It ensured Australia started slowly to stand at 30/2 after 10 overs.

Shaun Marsh (39) and Khawaja (34) settled things down for Australia thereafter to put together 73 runs from 85 balls for the third wicket to steer Australia to 100 runs by the 24th over. At this stage, Chahal was introduced and changed the complexion of the game.

First, Marsh was stumped attempting to play a wide delivery down leg side as MS Dhoni quickly removed the bails. Three balls later, Khawaja top edged a simple return catch to Chahal to reduce Australia to 101/4.

Glenn Maxwell (26) hit five boundaries as he tried to counter attack, but Mohammed Shami (2/47) got rid off him, with Bhuvneshwar putting in a great diving catch at fine leg to assert India’s advantage.

Australia lost four wickets for 61 runs in 13.4 overs during this passage of play, but Handscomb rescued them from a smaller total with his third ODI half-century, coming off 57 balls.

BRIEF SCORES: Australia 230 (Peter Handscomb 58, Shaun Marsh 39; Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42) lose to India: 234/3 (MS Dhoni 87*, Kedar Jadhav 61*, Virat Kohli 46) by 7 wickets.