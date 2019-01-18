India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Vijay Shankar to debut; India make three changes

Allrounder Vijay Shankar will make his one-day international debut for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia at MCG. The allrounder, who replaced Hardik Pandya in the squad, was handed his maiden cap by coach Ravi Shastri in front of the team. He will replace Mohammed Siraj in the line-up, who proved to be quite expensive in Adelaide on his ODI debut for India.

Shankar has played 5 T20Is for India in which he has taken 3 wickets and given away 154 runs at an average of 51 and an economy rate of 9. With the bat, he has scored 17 runs in 1 innings.

Apart from Shankar, India also made two more changes with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav being replaced by wristspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav in for Ambati Rayudu. India still enter the match with three seamers – Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and two spinners – Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. The addition of Jadhav will give India another part-time slow bowling option.

Skipper Virat Kohli announced the team news after winning the toss and electing to field first. “Rohit, DK, and MS batted beautifully as well so it was a total team effort. Siraj makes way for Vijay Shankar, Chahal for Kuldeep, Jadhav for Rayudu,” he said.

Australia have made two changes to their playing XI for the series-deciding match against India on Friday, with Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake coming into the side. Stanlake replaces paceman Jason Behrendorff, who has been ruled out with back soreness, while spinner Nathan Lyon has been dropped to make way for Zampa.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake