India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Usman Khawaja registers maiden ton in Ranchi

Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja registered his maiden hundred in the third ODI against India in Ranchi on Friday. He scored 104 runs in 113 balls.

Usman Khawaja was dismissed for 104. (Source: AP)

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja registered his maiden hundred in the third ODI against India in Ranchi on Friday. The left-handed batsman reached the milestone in 107 balls in the 37th over of Australia’s innings. After being asked to bat first, Khawaja stitched a 193-run opening stand with skipper Aaron Finch.

Finch was eventually trapped by Kuldeep Yadav for 93. Despite the dismissal at the other end, Khawaja continued to bat on with Glenn Maxwell and stitched another important 46-run stand.

Khawaja was eventually dismissed in the 39th over by Mohammed Shami for 104 (113 balls). The batsman pulled a slower delivery straight to Jasprit Bumrah at midwicket. He raised his bat to the Ranchi crowd as he walked back to the pavilion.

In the course of his innings, Khawaja struck 11 fours and a six. This is the second century by an Australian batsman in the ongoing limited-overs series against India, after Maxwell, who scored a ton to take Australia to a win in the 2nd T20I in Bengaluru.

