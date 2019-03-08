India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India unchanged, Australia replace Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jhye Richardson

India went unchanged in the 3rd ODI against Australia at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. Speaking at the toss, Kohli said, “We’re playing the same team. It’s been a pleasant surprise, these couple of games. We’re proud of the way we played in the first two games. We have been used to 300-350 games but to have those old fashioned 250 games is really pleasing,” the captain said.

“It’s important to have this quality because, in the second half of the World Cup, it might come to these skills. We don’t mind grinding out wins in such fashion,” he added.

Australia were forced to make a change as allrounder Nathan Coulter-Nile had to fly back to his hometown Perth for the birth of his second child prior to the start of the match. The fast bowler was supposed to leave after the 3rd ODI but departed last night after a message from home called for his immediate return, a report from Cricket Australia said.

The right-armer has played all the four games for the Aussies so far in the series and was named as the man-of-the-match in the first T20I in Vizag for his figures of 3-26. The pacer was replaced with Jhye Richardson, who will be playing his first match in the series.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa